Forget costly laser treatments – Ulike's first-ever men's hair removal device has arrived

(Image credit: Ulike)
Ulike has announced the launch of its first-ever men's IPL hair removal machine. It specifically uses Dual Lights and Multi-Pulse Technology to achieve superior hair reduction results on coarser and thicker hair.

The Ulike X is currently only available in the US for an RRP of $429, but we expect it to be around £400 when it reaches the UK market.

When it comes to men's hair removal devices, it's no surprise that the best electric shavers and the best body groomers are a popular choice. They're often quick, convenient and easy to use, particularly when compared to waxing or laser hair removal.

However, after a surge in at-home beauty treatments since the pandemic, the use of IPL machines has seen a significant rise in popularity. Several brands and products have contributed towards this, including Ulike and its Air+ IPL Cooling Hair Removal Device.

The best IPL machines are widely regarded as being designed for women, but Ulike has broken the mold with the launch of its first-ever hair removal device specifically created for men. The Ulike X promises long-lasting results, allowing men to break free from the tedious routine of daily shaving.

Ulike X 

(Image credit: Ulike)

The Ulike X is primarily designed to manage coarse and thick hair, utilising Dual Lights and Multi-Pulse Technology to achieve superior hair reduction results. With three customisable modes, it adapts to different skin types and body areas, enabling up to 94.42% hair reduction in just two weeks.

It's further designed to alleviate common shaving issues, including irritation and rapid regrowth. Like other IPL machines, it's a non-invasive hair removal treatment, making it suitable for various body areas, including the face, chest, abdomen and back.

Also included is a self-developed Ice Cooling feature, meaning the device maintains a cool 61.4°F, preventing burns and skin irritation for a more comfortable experience. The SkinSensor technology further enhances safety by detecting skin tones, adjusting power settings, and stopping flashes if an area is too dark for safe application.

The Ulike X has an RRP of $429 and can be purchased from the Ulike website. It's currently only available in the US, but we expect it to be around £400 when it reaches the UK market.

