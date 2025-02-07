Your lawn will be permanently damaged if mowed now, according to an expert
If you're considering making the cut – think again
With 2025 in full swing, it's no surprise that homeowners are eager to refresh their homes and gardens. However, despite slowly moving away from colder temperatures, mowing the lawn too soon could lead to more hassle in the long run.
To launch its Grassroots hub – a campaign designed to help homeowners achieve a lush, healthy lawn all year – home improvement experts BLACK+DECKER have highlighted why winter mowing should be avoided at all costs.
Why should winter mowing be avoided?
Nick Ee, product and training manager at BLACK+DECKER comments: “Not only is cutting damp or wet winter grass a bad idea for your lawn, but also for your best lawnmower.
Wet grass tends to tear rather than be cleanly cut, leaving jagged edges that can make the lawn more susceptible to pests and diseases. Not only can this be detrimental to grass growth, the clippings often clump together, suffocating the grass beneath and creating an uneven finish.
This is also damaging for the lawnmower as it dulls the blades faster and strains the motor due to added weight. I would recommend waiting until you have dry grass to work with as this will help maintain a healthy garden and protect gardening equipment.”
If you've found the above useful, check out the 7 lawn mowing mistakes everyone makes.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
