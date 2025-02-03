Outdoor LED lighting vs solar lights: 5 of your commonly-asked questions answered

As spring approaches, many of us will begin preparing our outdoor spaces for the warmer months ahead. Whether you’re sprucing up flower beds, upgrading patio furniture or simply creating a cozy outdoor retreat, there’s one essential element that shouldn’t be overlooked. Yep, it's outdoor lighting.
If the best outdoor lighting is on your mind, you’re in the right place. Two of the most popular options for illuminating your space are LED lighting and solar-powered lights, and whilst you might already understand the basics, there are plenty of questions that often go unanswered when deciding between the two.
To make things easier, I’ve compiled answers to the top five commonly asked questions about outdoor lighting. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or exploring your options for the first time, this guide will help you avoid the usual mistakes everyone makes when it comes to outdoor lighting.
1. Which is cheaper to run?
This question may seem like it would have a simple question, but there's definitely some thought to it. At the end of the day, whilst outdoor LED lighting is highly energy-efficient, it still requires a wired electrical connection to operate. This means it relies on your home's power supply, which could increase your energy bills.
On the other hand, solar lighting is powered by sunlight, making it energy-free after the initial purchase. However, its performance depends on sunlight availability, which may be inconsistent in cloudy or shaded areas. It's one of those issues that completely depends on your priorities!
2. Which is cheaper to install?
Outdoor LED lighting generally has a higher installation cost, especially if electrical wiring needs to be installed. However, LEDs have a long lifespan and low energy consumption, reducing long-term costs.
Solar lighting is typically easier and cheaper to install since they don't require wiring. However, the lifespan of the solar panel and battery may lead to replacement costs over time.
3. Which is brighter?
This is dependent on the particular lights you go for, but outdoor LED lighting is generally superior when it comes to brightness. A lot of options also offer customisable beam angles, colour temperature and intensity, which is ideal for security, pathways and areas needing strong illumination.
Outdoor solar lighting is often less bright compared to wired LEDs, and performance can diminish during the night or on days with minimal sunlight.
4. Which is harder to maintain?
LED lighting is typically easier to maintain due to its durability, though you may occasionally need to replace a bulb or clean a lens.
Solar lighting, on the other hand, requires more frequent upkeep, including regular cleaning of solar panels to maintain efficiency and periodic battery replacements every 1–3 years.
5. Which is more environmentally friendly?
As mentioned, outdoor LED lights are highly energy-efficient, consuming significantly less electricity compared to traditional lighting. However, it does rely on the power grid – which often uses fossil fuels – increasing its overall carbon footprint unless you have access to renewable energy sources.
Solar lighting is generally more environmentally friendly because it harnesses renewable energy from the sun. It requires no electricity from the grid, reducing its carbon footprint.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
