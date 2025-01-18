5 costly mistakes everyone makes with outdoor smart lighting

Introducing smart lighting into your garden is one of those unexpected luxuries that you won’t fully appreciate until you’ve made the leap. There’s a world of difference between casually stringing a few LED lights around your fence and thoughtfully installing the best outdoor lighting system, but don’t worry – I’m here to help.

We’ve already tackled the 7 mistakes everyone makes with smart lighting, and now it’s time to take the insights outdoors. With expert advice from the pros at Lighting Legends and my own well-earned experience, I’ve compiled a list of the most common missteps people make when setting up smart garden lighting.

Keep reading to discover these pitfalls and, more importantly, how to avoid them.

1. Ignoring the waterproof rating

It might seem obvious, but one of the most common mistakes people make is buying lights that aren’t fully waterproof. Outdoor lights should have an IP65 rating or higher, which ensures they’re fully waterproof and built to withstand the elements year-round. However, they still aren’t designed to be fully submerged, so don’t plan on placing them in a pond or fountain.

Lower IP ratings, such as IP44 or below, are generally intended for indoor use, particularly in areas with minimal exposure to dust or water. Most indoor fixtures will be rated IP20, which is perfectly adequate for typical home environments.

Ensuring your outdoor lighting is properly waterproof will protect your investment but help you enjoy reliable performance for years to come, so don’t overlook this crucial detail.

2. Using the wrong colour temperature

Different colour temperatures or colours suit specific areas of the garden, meaning misusing them could cause a clash and ruin the overall ambience of the space.

If you’re looking to use lights to highlight your plants, pathways and seating areas, opt for warm white or colours. I'd recommend sticking to cool whites for security lighting or water features, but this is down to individual preference.

(Image credit: Signify)

3. Not opting for solar or LED lighting

Speaking from experience, a beautifully lit garden can sometimes come with a much higher energy bill. That’s why opting for solar and LED lighting is such a smart choice. Not only are they energy-efficient, but they also eliminate the need for unsightly wires or nearby electrical outlets.

Whilst it’s true that solar-powered lights may be less reliable during certain times of the day or year, high-quality options are designed to last and perform well even with limited sunlight. By choosing wisely, you can enjoy a stunningly lit garden without the added expense or hassle.

4. Buying poor quality fixtures

Another common mistake is opting for poor-quality lighting fixtures, particularly when installing lights in hard-to-reach places. Cheap fixtures are prone to wear and tear, meaning you’ll find yourself replacing them far more often than you’d like.

Investing in durable materials like stainless steel or brass is a game-changer. These high-quality options are built to withstand the elements and can last for years, saving you time, effort and money in the long run.

5. Unbalanced lighting

Having one area of your garden lit up and the rest dark can make it look uneven and unbalanced. If you’re lighting up one area, like a seating area perhaps, then try to incorporate other lighting elements throughout the rest of the garden. You'll start receiving all the compliments – I promise!