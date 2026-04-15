Karcher’s new pressure washer is exactly what I need to spring clean my deck

QUICK SUMMARY Karcher has launched two new pressure washers, the K5 Comfort Premium and the K7 Comfort Premium. The Karcher K5 Comfort Premium has up to 145 bars of pressure and a 4-in-1 Multi Jet spray to switch patterns without changing attachments.

Spring has officially sprung, and my garden is in an absolute state. Winter hit my decking hard, and I have quite a few overhanging trees that have left plenty of blossom and wet leaves rotting on my deck.

But thankfully, Karcher has just announced two pressure washers to its extensive garden line-up. The new Comfort Premium washers deliver powerful deep cleaning for all garden types, and come with a Multi-Jet spray that switches patterns without you having to change out the attachments.

The standout of the range is the Karcher K5 Comfort Premium . With up to 145 bar of pressure, the Karcher K5 Comfort Premium can deep clean patios, decks, driveways, cars and garden furniture. It works best on moderate to heavy dirt and has a water-cooled motor for a durable performance.

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The best feature of the Karcher K5 Comfort Premium is its 4-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance. This part of the pressure washer allows you to change spray patterns while in use without you having to manually change the attachments. There are four patterns to choose from to cater to each task, including high-pressure flat jet, reduced pressure flat jet, detergent jet and rotary nozzle.

(Image credit: Karcher)

The design of the Karcher K5 Comfort Premium is versatile and easy to use with its trigger gun that directs the jet and spray. It also has a 10m flexible hose and integrated hose reel, as well as plenty of on-board storage. A one litre Natural Universal Cleaner is also included.

The second pressure washer in the new line-up is the Karcher K7 Comfort Premium . It’s similarly to the K5 in terms of design, but it’s better at tackling heavy dirt for really messy gardens. It covers up to 60m²/h compared to the K5’s 40 and has a higher pressure.

Last year, I used a Karcher pressure washer to treat my deck and it worked extremely well. I’ve also used it in my relatives garden on patios and stone paths, and have always been impressed with the performance. Now that these new pressure washers are available, I might have to get one of my own to take care of my winter-beaten deck.

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Prices on the new Karcher Comfort Premium pressure washers start at £399.99.