5 garden tech gadgets you need to grab in the Black Friday sales

I know what you're thinking – why is T3 trying to get me to buy garden gadgets when we're entering the coldest months of the year? Well, hear me out. Scoring a great deal now doesn’t mean you have to put your new gear to work right away. By the time spring rolls around, your wallet will have already forgotten the expense, making your purchase feel like it was practically free.
With that in mind, I’ve rounded up the top five garden tech deals you won’t want to miss this Black Friday. Whether you're in the UK or the US, I’ve got you covered with five must-see deals for each region.
From the best lawn mowers to the best leaf blowers, there’s something here to suit everyone. Keep scrolling to snag a bargain that will have your garden ready to shine when warmer days return.
UK garden tech deals
The Kärcher K2 uses a 110-bar pressure to clean bicycles, garden tools and furniture for the garden, patio or balcony. It also comes with a high-pressure gun, Vario Power spray lance and dirt blaster.
The the Husqvarna Aspire R4 Automower is a smart robot mower that's ideal for small to medium-sized gardens. With £120 off, it's the perfect time to buy.
Unlike a lot of other chainsaws, this option from Bosch is extremely lightweight and easy to use. It also features a long battery runtime and fast charging.
With up to 60 minutes of run-time, this cordless hedge trimmer from Gtech allows you to move freely around your garden without any restrictions.
This cordless leaf blower boasts a high performance motor to deliver quick results, and its compact body makes it easy to clear dirt and debris in tight spaces.
US garden tech deals
With air speeds up to 170mph, this blower can move heavy debris with ease. The lock-on speed-control dial also allows you to adjust your speed for ultimate control.
The new Greenworks 60V 20” Cordless Single-Stage Snow Blower is designed to tackle winter with power and convenience, efficiently clearing driveways, sidewalks and patios.
This wire-free MAMMOTION Robot Lawn Mower offers unmatched reliability for large or uneven lawns. Yes it's a pricey one, but $700 saving is pretty cool.
This cordless trimmer features a 3.25" wide grass blade and a 5.5" long hedge trimmer blade. It's also half price which is even cooler.
That’s right, the 13.0 Amp motor mulches up to 53 Gallons of leaves per minute. If you're struggling with the amount of leaves and debris on your property this winter, this is the deal for you.
Read our 10 gardening jobs for November if you're looking to do a bit of winter pruning after all.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
-
-
REI Co-op Patagonia Black Friday sale is live – here are T3's outdoor experts' top picks
Up to 75% off the hottest Patagonia gear at REI Co-op
By Matt Kollat Published
-
The best gaming headset I've ever used hits lowest-ever price for Black Friday
This SteelSeries headset will elevate your gaming
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Don't panic, but this best-selling Dyson is almost half price for Black Friday
There's a huge $220 saving...
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Nectar’s best memory foam mattress is $837 off in this Black Friday deal
Get up to 50% off mattresses and accessories in the Nectar Black Friday deals
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
This iconic KitchenAid stand mixer is $170 off in early Black Friday deal
Get 37% off the KitchenAid Stand Mixer in Best Buy’s Black Friday sale
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
You can now get the Nespresso Vertuo Pop for under $100 in Amazon's early Black Friday sale
After a new coffee machine? This is the deal we recommend
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Stihl's first battery-powered pressure washer is here, and there are two versions to choose from
Say goodbye to the hassle of tangled cables
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Google’s best smart speaker is half price in this early Black Friday deal
Get 50% off the Google Nest Audio in Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Save $60 with this super cheap Ring starter kit in Lowe's early Black Friday sale
Two Ring best-sellers for how much?!
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Lovehoney launches its ‘best ever’ Black Friday sale – here’s 5 picks you should buy
Get up to 70% off at Lovehoney in its early Black Friday sale
By Emily Cox Published