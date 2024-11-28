5 garden tech gadgets you need to grab in the Black Friday sales

We've found the best deals on lawn mowers, pressure washers, leaf blowers and more...

garden tech deals
I know what you're thinking – why is T3 trying to get me to buy garden gadgets when we're entering the coldest months of the year? Well, hear me out. Scoring a great deal now doesn’t mean you have to put your new gear to work right away. By the time spring rolls around, your wallet will have already forgotten the expense, making your purchase feel like it was practically free.

With that in mind, I’ve rounded up the top five garden tech deals you won’t want to miss this Black Friday. Whether you're in the UK or the US, I’ve got you covered with five must-see deals for each region.

From the best lawn mowers to the best leaf blowers, there’s something here to suit everyone. Keep scrolling to snag a bargain that will have your garden ready to shine when warmer days return.

UK garden tech deals

Kärcher K2 Home Pressure Washer
Kärcher K2 Home Pressure Washer: was £149.99 now £99.99 at Amazon

The Kärcher K2 uses a 110-bar pressure to clean bicycles, garden tools and furniture for the garden, patio or balcony. It also comes with a high-pressure gun, Vario Power spray lance and dirt blaster.

Husqvarna Automower Aspire R4
Husqvarna Automower Aspire R4: was £979 now £859 at Husqvarna US

The the Husqvarna Aspire R4 Automower is a smart robot mower that's ideal for small to medium-sized gardens. With £120 off, it's the perfect time to buy.

Bosch Cordless Chainsaw UniversalChain 18
Bosch Cordless Chainsaw UniversalChain 18: was £184.99 now £129.49 at Amazon

Unlike a lot of other chainsaws, this option from Bosch is extremely lightweight and easy to use. It also features a long battery runtime and fast charging.

Gtech HT50 Long reach Hedge Trimmer
Gtech HT50 Long reach Hedge Trimmer: was £249.99 now £168.99 at Robert Dyas

With up to 60 minutes of run-time, this cordless hedge trimmer from Gtech allows you to move freely around your garden without any restrictions.

Milwaukee M18BBL-0 18V Li-Ion RedLithium Cordless Blower
Milwaukee M18BBL-0 18V Li-Ion RedLithium Cordless Blower: was £109.99 now £59.99 at Screwfix

This cordless leaf blower boasts a high performance motor to deliver quick results, and its compact body makes it easy to clear dirt and debris in tight spaces.

US garden tech deals

Ego POWER+ 615-CFM Handheld Leaf Blower
Ego POWER+ 615-CFM Handheld Leaf Blower: was $219 now $169 at Lowe's

With air speeds up to 170mph, this blower can move heavy debris with ease. The lock-on speed-control dial also allows you to adjust your speed for ultimate control. 

Greenworks Cordless Single-Stage Snow Blower
Greenworks Cordless Single-Stage Snow Blower: was $499.99 now $284 at Walmart

The new Greenworks 60V 20” Cordless Single-Stage Snow Blower is designed to tackle winter with power and convenience, efficiently clearing driveways, sidewalks and patios.

MAMMOTION 5000H Robotic Lawn Mower
MAMMOTION 5000H Robotic Lawn Mower: was $2,899 now $2,199 at Walmart

This wire-free MAMMOTION Robot Lawn Mower offers unmatched reliability for large or uneven lawns. Yes it's a pricey one, but $700 saving is pretty cool.

SnapFresh Cordless Grass Shear Bush Trimmer
SnapFresh Cordless Grass Shear Bush Trimmer: was $59.99 now $31 at Amazon

This cordless trimmer features a 3.25" wide grass blade and a 5.5" long hedge trimmer blade. It's also half price which is even cooler.

WORX WG430 13 Amp Electric Leaf Mulcher
WORX WG430 13 Amp Electric Leaf Mulcher: was $189.99 now $120.99 at Amazon

That’s right, the 13.0 Amp motor mulches up to 53 Gallons of leaves per minute. If you're struggling with the amount of leaves and debris on your property this winter, this is the deal for you.

Read our 10 gardening jobs for November if you're looking to do a bit of winter pruning after all.

