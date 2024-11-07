Siemens’ best luxury coffee machine gets £500 price cut in early Black Friday deal

With the best Black Friday deals right around the corner, I’ve been making a list of products I want to buy if they get a good discount. As a caffeine addict who has a rotation of coffee machines going in and out of my house, I’m finally going to take the plunge and buy my own machine – and this early Black Friday deal is definitely too good to miss.
Right now at John Lewis, the Siemens TQ515GB9 bean to cup coffee machine has been given a £500 price cut in this early Black Friday deal.
View the Siemens bean to cup coffee machine deal
Originally priced at £999, the Siemens TQ515GB9 bean to cup coffee machine is now £499, saving you £500 on this premium coffee machine. As one of the best bean to cup coffee machines on the market, the Siemens TQ515GB9 has a luxurious design and plenty of coffee options to play with.
To view the Siemens TQ515GB9 deal, click the link above or keep reading for more details on this luxury coffee machine.
Siemens TQ515GB9 Bean To Cup Coffee Machine: was £999, now £499 at John Lewis
Save £500 on the Siemens TQ515GB9 Coffee Machine in John Lewis’ early Black Friday sale. While it might still be on the pricey side even with the half price discount, the Siemens TQ515GB9 is a high quality coffee machine that will last a lifetime – so you’ll never have to waste your money on takeaway lattes again. It’s also exclusive to John Lewis so you’re unlikely to find this deal anywhere else this Black Friday.
Looking at the Siemens TQ515GB9, it might look a little intimidating, especially to bean to cup newbies. But the Siemens TQ515GB9 couldn’t be easier to use, and it takes care of most of the boring jobs (like cleaning and maintenance) for you.
The Siemens TQ515GB9 has a full colour touchscreen located at the top of the machine. It has up to 10 coffee options to choose from, including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, and you can customise the volume and strength of your drink via the display.
With its built-in ceramDrive grinder, the Siemens TQ515GB9 grinds coffee beans to a fine and even consistency, so you get the best tasting coffee every time. And if you really like your coffee strong, the Siemens TQ515GB9 has an aromaDouble Shot feature that automatically grinds and brews two single espressos as opposed to one. Not only does this make sure both drinks are at the right strength and consistency, but it gives the coffee a less bitter taste.
The Siemens TQ515GB9 also has an integrated and removable milk container, and it can make two drinks at a time. It comes with an autoMilk Clean function which flushes out the machine after each use, and while it’s a bit of a chunky appliance, the Siemens TQ515GB9 has a premium design that’ll look great in any kitchen.
For more discounts from the retailer, check out these best John Lewis Black Friday deals.
