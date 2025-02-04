Sage’s Craft coffee collection might actually help me become an expert barista

QUICK SUMMARY Sage has launched its Craft collection, a four product line-up of coffee-making accessories. Featuring tampers and portafilters, the Sage Craft collection is a must-have for those with bean-to-cup coffee machines.

If you have a bean-to-cup coffee machine and want to become an expert barista, then you’ll want to check out the new Sage Craft collection. Featuring four coffee-making accessories, the Sage Craft line-up is a must-have if you want to get the most out of your morning cup of joe.

I truly don’t think I could be without my bean-to-cup coffee machine, but it does come with a lot of faff and extras. It’s not just the machine you need, but a milk jug, tamper, portafilter, beans and more – all of which are needed to make delicious cups of coffee.

Of course, most brands will provide all of this for you when you buy the machine, but if your accessories are looking a little worse for wear, you could be due an upgrade. For example, I use my Sage Barista Touch Impress every morning and the accompanying accessories perfectly blend with the stainless steel design of the machine – but when I saw the new Craft line-up, I knew I wanted something a little more stylish.

Sage is known for its sophisticated designs and the Craft collection is no exception. Featuring a Force Gauge Tamper, Distribution Duo, Naked Portafilter and ProControl Jug, the accessories are crafted from stainless steel, American walnut wood and walnut timber, giving the line-up a more nature-themed look – plus natural materials and colours are very on trend for 2025 .

(Image credit: Sage)

The accessory that caught my attention the most was the Sage Distribution Duo . Available in 54mm and 58mm sizes, the Distribution Duo is a 2-in-1 tool that can be converted from a blade-style distribution tool to a tamper. The pins can be adjusted at angle or straight to break up clumps of ground coffee to help balance and evenly distribute the coffee’s flavour.

For the tamper, you simply screw on the Distribution Duo tamper piece to cover the pins and tamp the grind. The height of the Distribution Duo can also be adjusted to achieve the right grind depth and size of the filter basket.

If you’re looking for just a tamper, the Force Gauge Tamper is designed to enrich espresso preparation, and the Naked Portafilter shows you the extraction process through the tool. The Sage Craft collection is available now, with prices starting at £34.95 / $39.95.

