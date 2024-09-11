Grind and Sage collaborate on bespoke edition of the Barista Touch Impress

QUICK SUMMARY Grind and Sage have collaborated on a bespoke edition of the Barista Touch Impress bean to cup coffee machine. It comes with a range of premium accessories all made using polished stainless steel, and two bags of Grind’s speciality whole beans. The Grind x Sage Barista Touch Impress Coffee Machine is available for preorder from Grind for an RRP of £1300. Shipping will take place next week.

Cult coffee brand Grind has partnered with Sage Appliances to design a bespoke edition of the Barista Touch Impress, voted as T3's best bean to cup coffee machine. Not only does the machine boast Grind's infamous baby pink branding, but it comes with an exclusive range of premium accessories all made using polished stainless steel.

The Barista Touch Impress achieved an impressive five stars in our full review, with our Home Editor particularly enjoying its clever heating system and Auto MilQ settings. Whilst there's no getting away from its expensive price point, there's also no denying it's a seriously impressive machine.

(Image credit: Grind / Sage)

This collaborative edition also comes with exclusive video content available via the Grind app, featuring tips, tricks, and how-to videos from Grind’s Head of Coffee. With a pre-programmed café drinks menu, the machine comes with everything you need to make a range of different coffees, including two bags of Grind’s speciality whole beans in one of five blends.

David Abrahamovitch, Grind’s Founder & CEO commented: “We absolutely love the original Sage Barista Touch machine; lots of the team have their own at home, choosing it for its café-worthy results and its versatility. We wanted to see how we could customise Sage’s machine to offer customers the highest quality coffee they can get without leaving the house. The result is an incredible piece of equipment that we’re very excited to add to our range.”