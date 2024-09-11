Grind and Sage collaborate on bespoke edition of the Barista Touch Impress

QUICK SUMMARY
Grind and Sage have collaborated on a bespoke edition of the Barista Touch Impress bean to cup coffee machine. It comes with a range of premium accessories all made using polished stainless steel, and two bags of Grind’s speciality whole beans.
The Grind x Sage Barista Touch Impress Coffee Machine is available for preorder from Grind for an RRP of £1300. Shipping will take place next week.
Cult coffee brand Grind has partnered with Sage Appliances to design a bespoke edition of the Barista Touch Impress, voted as T3's best bean to cup coffee machine. Not only does the machine boast Grind's infamous baby pink branding, but it comes with an exclusive range of premium accessories all made using polished stainless steel.
The Barista Touch Impress achieved an impressive five stars in our full review, with our Home Editor particularly enjoying its clever heating system and Auto MilQ settings. Whilst there's no getting away from its expensive price point, there's also no denying it's a seriously impressive machine.
The Grind x Sage Barista Touch Impress Coffee Machine is available for preorder from Grind for an RRP of £1300. Shipping will take place next week.
This collaborative edition also comes with exclusive video content available via the Grind app, featuring tips, tricks, and how-to videos from Grind’s Head of Coffee. With a pre-programmed café drinks menu, the machine comes with everything you need to make a range of different coffees, including two bags of Grind’s speciality whole beans in one of five blends.
David Abrahamovitch, Grind’s Founder & CEO commented: “We absolutely love the original Sage Barista Touch machine; lots of the team have their own at home, choosing it for its café-worthy results and its versatility. We wanted to see how we could customise Sage’s machine to offer customers the highest quality coffee they can get without leaving the house. The result is an incredible piece of equipment that we’re very excited to add to our range.”
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
-
-
iOS 18 is just days away – can your iPhone handle it, or do you need the iPhone 16?
The good news: your phone's probably compatible. The bad: unless you want Apple Intelligence
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Headphone giant Beats just dropped the hottest iPhone 16 accessory – and yes, it’s a case
Sign me up for the Sunset Purple colourway
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Philips Series 5500 LatteGo EP5546/70 Coffee Machine review: a dream machine for custom coffees
Philips' impressive LatteGo system delivers superb coffees – more than 20 different kinds
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
De'Longhi Eletta Explore review: a bean to cup coffee machine I can no longer live without
The De'Longhi Eletta Explore has been a staple in my kitchen since it arrived...and I think it's here to stay
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
This Sage coffee machine alternative is £100 off at Currys – but be quick
The Breville VCF153 Barista Max+ is exactly like the Sage Barista Touch Impress, just £800 cheaper
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Philips' new bean to cup coffee machine makes the ‘perfect brew' – I can't wait to try it
The 5500 Series Latte Go can make a range of 20 different hot and iced coffees
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Smeg upgrades its popular bean-to-cup coffee machine with more coffee options than before
Frothy and milky coffee fans are going to love Smeg’s new bean-to-cup coffee machine
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Jura’s new S8 coffee machine is a must-have for flavoured coffee fans
Jura upgrades its S8 coffee machine with more coffee and milk options than before
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
How to clean a bean to cup coffee machine: an easy step-by-step tutorial
Bring your bean to cup coffee machine back to life with these cleaning tips
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Jura’s new J8 Twin combines two coffee machines in one premium bean to cup maker
Jura’s new bean to cup coffee machines gives you more drink options than ever before
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published