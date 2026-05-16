Napoleon quietly launches Oasis barbecue for your ultimate outdoor kitchen – but it’ll cost you

QUICK SUMMARY Napoleon has launched the Oasis 106 Modular Island Kit, a full-sized outdoor kitchen. Priced at £6,599.99, the Napoleon Oasis 106 features a gas barbecue, rotisserie and sizzle zone all in one.

Napoleon, one of T3’s favourite gas barbecue brands, has quietly launched its latest outdoor kitchen, and it’s quickly jumped to the top of my garden must-have list. The Napoleon Oasis 106 Modular Island Kit is a full-sized all-in-one outdoor kitchen, complete with a gas grill, built-in rotisserie and sizzle in one – but it’ll cost you a small fortune.

Designed to elevate your alfresco dining experience, the Napoleon Oasis 106 has everything you could possibly want from an outdoor kitchen. At the heart of the design is the 700 Series 32-inch gas grill, complete with four stainless steel burners and offering a massive 3432 cm² cooking area.

As you can imagine, the Napoleon Oasis 106 is a pretty sizable piece of equipment, but it’s easy to install and can fit in most gardens. As it has multiple cooking methods in one, it can also replace your current barbecue.

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(Image credit: Napoleon)

Aside from the main grill which has two shelves for multi-level cooking, the Napoleon Oasis 106 features a Sizzle Zone and a 25.5cm infrared side burner for even more grilling space. My favourite feature is the integrated rotisserie that sits above the grill area which is ideal for roasting chickens.

For accurate cooking, the Napoleon Oasis 106 has a temperature gauge and easy controls for levelling the gas flame. As an outdoor kitchen, the Napoleon Oasis 106 is basically an elaborate countertop which also provides cupboard storage and worktop space to store cooking tools and prep your food.

(Image credit: Napoleon)

For durability, the cabinets of the Napoleon Oasis 106 are made from strong, galvanneal steel. It’s the ultimate outdoor kitchen, and as they continue to soar in popularity, I now desperately want one for my own garden – although it’ll cost me an arm and a leg so I better start saving!

The Napoleon Oasis 106 is available to buy for £6,599.99 at Napoleon .