Kamado Joe supersizes the Konnected Joe with huge 24-inch grilling space
Kamado Joe’s new charcoal barbecue is bigger, better – and more expensive – than ever
QUICK SUMMARY
Kamado Joe has launched its latest charcoal barbecue, the Konnected Big Joe. The new barbecue has a huge 24-inch grilling space and can be used in two different ways for more versatile cooking.
The Kamado Joe Konnected Big Joe is priced at £2,799 / $2,999.
Kamado Joe has just launched its latest charcoal barbecue. Called the Konnected Big Joe, the new barbecue builds off the success of the original Konnected Joe, and gives it a new super size and two different ways of grilling – but it’ll cost you.
The Kamado Joe Konnected Joe was launched in 2023 and became the brand’s first digitally connected ceramic charcoal barbecue. We tried it ourselves in our Kamado Joe Konnected Joe review, and while we enjoyed the smart controls, we commented that the grill space was a little small.
Now, Kamado Joe has seemed to have taken this feedback on board with the new Konnected Big Joe which has a massive 24-inch cooking surface. As a charcoal barbecue, the Konnected Big Joe offers smoky flavours and a huge amount of space for grilling, smoking and barbecue-ing multiple dishes at once.
Aside from its supersized grilling space, the Konnected Big Joe has a brilliantly named two-tier Divide & Conquer flexible cooking system which allows grillers to cook different foods at different temperatures at the same time – a feature that’s become common in air fryers and now, barbecues.
Another clever feature of the new Konnected Big Joe is its dual cooking options. It can be plugged in and you can set the temperature with a digital dial before the display shows cooking instructions – similar to the way an oven works. Alternatively, you can use it manually like other Kamado Joe barbecues.
Despite its large size, the Konnected Big Joe is easy to use and has a push-button fire-starter ignition that ignites the charcoal and triggers the fan to maintain the temperature. As is the trend with barbecues now, the Konnected Big Joe can also be connected to the Kamado Joe app so you can monitor your food’s progress without having to stand directly in front of the grill.
One slight drawback to the Konnected Big Joe is the price. Due to its size and as a new addition to the market, the Konnected Big Joe doesn’t come cheap, although you do get the barbecue and a range of built-in premium accessories. The Kamado Joe Konnected Big Joe is priced at £2,799 / $2,999 and can be found on the Kamado Joe website.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
This griddle and air fryer combo is the outdoor appliance I never knew I needed
Blackstone finally arrives in the UK with new Griddle Airfryer Combo
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Traeger’s new Woodridge pellet barbecues have got me excited for grilling season
Traeger debuts three new wood pellet grills
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Weber reinvents wood pellet grilling with its 2025 barbecue launches
I can’t wait to get grilling with Weber’s new barbecue line-up
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Kamado Joe Jr review: when it comes to versatile outdoor cooking, this little titan takes the brisket
The perfect do-it-all charcoal barbecue-cum-smoker for patios, balconies and car camping
By Derek Adams Published
-
Big Green Egg vs Kamado Joe: the ultimate Kamado ceramic grill showdown
Both of these BBQ brands occupy the premium tier but which one tickles your fancy?
By Derek Adams Published
-
This Weber barbecue accessory made the best chicken I’ve had in a while
If you love making chicken on the barbecue, you need to check out the Weber Roaster
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
If you want the best barbecue under £100, this is the one I'd pick
It's currently on sale as well!
By Lizzie Wilmot Last updated
-
Tower takes on Ninja and Weber with its Electric Indoor and Outdoor BBQ
Tower’s 2-in-1 Electric Indoor and Outdoor BBQ is perfect for small gardens and balconies
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published