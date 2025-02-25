Kamado Joe supersizes the Konnected Joe with huge 24-inch grilling space

QUICK SUMMARY Kamado Joe has launched its latest charcoal barbecue, the Konnected Big Joe. The new barbecue has a huge 24-inch grilling space and can be used in two different ways for more versatile cooking. The Kamado Joe Konnected Big Joe is priced at £2,799 / $2,999.

Kamado Joe has just launched its latest charcoal barbecue . Called the Konnected Big Joe, the new barbecue builds off the success of the original Konnected Joe, and gives it a new super size and two different ways of grilling – but it’ll cost you.

The Kamado Joe Konnected Joe was launched in 2023 and became the brand’s first digitally connected ceramic charcoal barbecue. We tried it ourselves in our Kamado Joe Konnected Joe review , and while we enjoyed the smart controls, we commented that the grill space was a little small.

Now, Kamado Joe has seemed to have taken this feedback on board with the new Konnected Big Joe which has a massive 24-inch cooking surface. As a charcoal barbecue, the Konnected Big Joe offers smoky flavours and a huge amount of space for grilling, smoking and barbecue-ing multiple dishes at once.

Aside from its supersized grilling space, the Konnected Big Joe has a brilliantly named two-tier Divide & Conquer flexible cooking system which allows grillers to cook different foods at different temperatures at the same time – a feature that’s become common in air fryers and now, barbecues.

(Image credit: Kamado Joe)

Another clever feature of the new Konnected Big Joe is its dual cooking options. It can be plugged in and you can set the temperature with a digital dial before the display shows cooking instructions – similar to the way an oven works. Alternatively, you can use it manually like other Kamado Joe barbecues.

Despite its large size, the Konnected Big Joe is easy to use and has a push-button fire-starter ignition that ignites the charcoal and triggers the fan to maintain the temperature. As is the trend with barbecues now, the Konnected Big Joe can also be connected to the Kamado Joe app so you can monitor your food’s progress without having to stand directly in front of the grill.

One slight drawback to the Konnected Big Joe is the price. Due to its size and as a new addition to the market, the Konnected Big Joe doesn’t come cheap, although you do get the barbecue and a range of built-in premium accessories. The Kamado Joe Konnected Big Joe is priced at £2,799 / $2,999 and can be found on the Kamado Joe website .