Hate having a smelly fridge? Vitesy’s new purifying gadget can fix that problem
The Vitesy Deo is a must-have device for your stinky kitchen
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QUICK SUMMARY
Vitesy has launched the Deo, its new odour removing gadget that can be used in the fridge, cupboards and even your car.
Exclusively available at Amazon, the Vitesy Deo is a sustainable deodoriser that improves air quality while eliminating odours.
Vitesy is expanding its purifying line-up with a surprisingly unique new gadget. A combination of its popular Shelfy and Eteria purifiers, the Vitesy Deo is an odour purifying device that can eliminate nasty smells from your fridge, kitchen cupboards, shoe shelf and even your car!
Since its launch in 2016, Vitesy has completely changed the way we think about air purifiers and introduced them to more areas in the home, like inside the fridge. Its latest gadget, the Vitesy Deo is a compact odour remover that’s designed to eliminate odours in enclosed spaces and improve your overall air quality.
Essentially, the Vitesy Deo has taken many of the elements of its popular Shelfy and Eteria, and made a sort of hybrid device. Like the Shelfy, it can sit in your fridge or kitchen cupboards to neutralise food odours, and like the Eteria, it can be used to purify the air in small rooms, like pantries, under the sink, cars and clothes cupboards.Article continues below
Unlike a traditional air purifier, the Vitesy Deo doesn't use a filter, so it doesn’t need any replacements or refills. Instead, it uses natural ventilation and a catalytic filtration system to remove and deodorise odours, without using any added chemicals or perfumes.
The Vitesy Deo does this by using odour-neutralising technology that absorbs food, shoe, smoke and mould smells. Rather than masking them with an artificial smell, the filtration system breaks down and oxidises the odour and other pollutants to keep things fresh.
According to Vitesy, the Vitesy Deo is a sustainable gadget that can last for up to 10 years and keep your home fresh and hygienic. The design is a big seller here too, as it’s teeny tiny and can fit in the smallest of spaces, like a car’s drink holder. Better yet, it’s extremely affordable, so if your home is constantly plagued with a smelly fridge or sink, the Vitesy Deo could be a great, eco-friendly solution.
The Vitesy Deo is available for £22.49 exclusively at Amazon.
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Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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