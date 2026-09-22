This Pro Breeze heater can save you money on your heating this year – and it doubles as a fan

QUICK SUMMARY Pro Breeze has launched three new ThermaCube heaters. Available in 1500W, 2000W and 2200W options, the ProBreeze ThermaCube Ceramic Fan Heaters reach up to 35°C to keep you warm throughout the autumn-winter seasons.

Despite this September being quite warm, there’s a definite chill in the air, meaning autumn and winter are definitely on their way. So, it’s time to pack away your fan and get out your heater. If you don’t already have a heater or your current one isn’t performing its best, ProBreeze has just launched a new ThermaCube Ceramic Fan Heater series that can suit all home types and heating needs.

Expanding its heater collection , Pro Breeze has launched three ThermaCube Ceramic Fan Heaters. Available in 1500W, 2000W and 2200W – or small, medium and large sizes – the new heaters use powerful ceramic technology to quickly heat your room while helping you save energy at the same time.

The Pro Breeze ThermaCube Ceramic Fan Heater has four modes – high heat, low heat, fan only and ECO mode. The fan only mode allows the heater to double as a fan for cooling relief, while the ECO mode automatically adjusts its heat to stick to your target temperature of the room, while also reducing energy consumption.

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All three versions of the Pro Breeze ThermaCube Ceramic Fan Heater have a digital thermostat which you can set to your preferred temperature. This ranges from 5°C - 35°C which you can increase in 1°C increments.

(Image credit: Pro Breeze)

The design of the Pro Breeze ThermaCube Ceramic Fan Heater is compact and simple, even in the largest size. Made from flame-retardant materials, the heaters have touch controls at the top to customise the temperature, timer and oscillation. They’re also extremely lightweight so you can move them from room to room, and the minimalist black and silver design blends into your home.

The main differences between the Pro Breeze ThermaCube Ceramic Fan Heaters – other than the size – is heating type and oscillation. The ceramic heating technology increases with the size, so if you want quick and simple heating, the miniature model is best, while the larger version is suitable for intense, high-performance heating.

For spreading warm air around the room, the miniature Pro Breeze ThermaCube Ceramic Fan Heater has 60° wide angle oscillation, while the medium has 55° and the larger offers 65°. All have safety features including overheat protection and tip-over switches to keep you and your home safe.

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