This “excellent piece of kit” window vac fixed my condensation problems – and it’s £30 off right now
It's available at one of the lowest prices I've ever seen
We’re currently in the thick of a freezing January, which means one thing is unavoidable. If you live in an older home or one with single-glazed windows, condensation is going to be running down your glass every morning – and yes, I'm speaking from experience.
Instead of grabbing a pile of towels or wasting half a roll of kitchen paper, why not reach for a gadget that actually sucks up the mess instead? The Kärcher Window Vac WV 6 Plus is one of the brand's top models, and right now it’s available at one of the lowest prices I've ever seen.
We've only reviewed the Karcher Window Vac WV 6 Premium, but the main difference is that Karcher WV 6 Plus includes a flexible Liquid Silicon squeegee blade and a window cleaning concentrate in the package. That means they're very similar indeed!
The Kärcher Window Vac WV 6 Plus works by sucking up moisture on wet windows, tiles and mirrors before it has a chance to turn into mould. The wide suction blade covers a lot of surface area in one pass, whilst the slim, lightweight design means it’s easy to use on everything from bathroom mirrors to full-height windows.
The WV 6 Plus offers an impressive runtime of up to 100 minutes on a single charge and a large 150ml water container, so you can tackle the whole house in one go. It’s also picked up well over 400 five-star reviews on Amazon, with most of them commenting on how effective it is on condensation, which proves it isn't just me!
