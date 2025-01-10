Morphy Richards takes on Instant Pot with new super-sized multi-cooker

QUICK SUMMARY Morphy Richards has launched its latest multifunctional cooker. The Morphy Richards 6.5L 10-in-1 Multifunction Cooker has 10 pre-set functions, a huge capacity and handy accessories, particularly for cooking rice.

Watch out Instant Pot! Morphy Richards has just launched its latest multi-cooker and it could give brands like Instant Pot and Ninja a run for their money. The new Morphy Richards 6.5L 10-in-1 Multifunction Cooker has 10 pre-set functions and a huge capacity that makes up to six portions at a time – but it’s rice that you’ll really want it for.

As the name suggests, the best multi-cookers offer multiple functions but if you’ve ever used a multi-cooker – which I have many times – you might find that they’re lacking in some areas, especially rice cooking. But Morphy Richards’ latest multi-cooker excels in this area, alongside its other pre-sets like slow cooking and steaming.



The Morphy Richards 6.5L 10-in-1 Multifunction Cooker has a traditional slow cooker design, with a 6.5-litre capacity cooking pot, glass lid and helpful handles. On the front of the cooker is an LED control panel that allows you to completely customise the time, temperature and setting of the multi-cooker for more versatile meals.

(Image credit: Morphy Richards)

If you’re a multi-cooker beginner, the Morphy Richards 6.5L 10-in-1 Multifunction Cooker has 10 functions to play with, including both white and brown rice, sear, fry, roast, steam, saute and keep warm. It also has high power and low power slow cooker settings that work well for big cuts of meat, stews, currys and more.

To cater to all these functions, the Morphy Richards 6.5L 10-in-1 Multifunction Cooker comes with handy accessories, including a steam rack for vegetables and fish, a measuring cup and a rice spoon. As almost everyone is focusing on meal prepping and eating healthy at the beginning of the year, the Morphy Richards 6.5L 10-in-1 Multifunction Cooker is definitely a good option, plus it’s not too expensive, either.

The new 6.5L 10-in-1 Multifunction Cooker is available now at Morphy Richards for £129.99.