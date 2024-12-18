Expert reveals 5 items you should never load in your dishwasher

Many of us rely on the best dishwashers to handle the bulk of our cleaning, even with a perfectly functioning sink and washing up bowl right above it. Dishwashers save time, ensure thorough cleaning, and give your crockery that sparkling finish a Scrub Daddy just can't match.

If you're hosting this festive season, your dishwasher will likely be your kitchen MVP, tackling the mountain of plates, glasses and utensils. However, before you load it up, it's important to know that some items should never go in your dishwasher. Ignoring these guidelines could leave you with damaged dishes – or worse, a hefty dishwasher repair bill in the new year.

Ian Palmer-Smith, an appliance repair expert at Domestic & General has shared his advice on what to avoid.

1. Fragile glassware

The festive season is when many of us tend to dust off our best glassware, ready for hosting friends and family. However, with this you’ll need to reconsider putting these in the dishwasher at the end of the evening. For any daintier glassware, or wine glasses with very thin stems, you should stick to hand washing to avoid any breakage.

2. Wooden utensils

Wooden utensils and chopping boards are another one to avoid when it comes to dishwashers. This is because harsh detergents can strip woods natural oils, causing them to become brittle and cracked. If this happens, you’ll find chips of wood getting clogged up in the filter – something you want to avoid to have a well-functioning dishwasher.

3. Plastic containers

Christmas tends to be a busy time in the kitchen, with many of our fridges full of leftover food from Christmas dinners and gatherings. However, putting any flimsy plastic food containers in is a big no-no when it comes to dishwashers. Whilst sturdier containers are fine to go in the dishwasher, takeaway containers often melt or break when added to a cycle.

4. Non-stick pans

Another item that should never go in the dishwasher, no matter the season, is non-stick pans. Due to the humidity and heat that occurs during a cycle, the dishwasher can cause the non-stock coating to be compromised over time. This means you’ll no longer be able to safely use your non-stick pans, and could also result in your dishwasher filter becoming clogged as the coating flakes away.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

5. Hand painted mugs

With hot chocolate and mulled wine season in full swing, many people will be switching out their usual cups for their favourite hand painted festive mug. You’ll want to stick to hand washing these, as dishwasher detergent can chip away at the paint in as little as one cycle. So whilst it might be tempting to put it in your daily wash, you’re better off leaving this one out…

Take a look at our advice on how to load your dishwasher the right way next.