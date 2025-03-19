Blueair's new air purifier is specifically designed for asthma and allergy relief

QUICK SUMMARY Blueair has launched its latest air purifier, the Classic Pro. Priced at £699/$699, it has been awarded the globally recognised Asthma & Allergy Friendly certification.

Blueair has launched the new Classic Pro, one of the first air purifiers in the UK to earn the globally recognised Asthma & Allergy Friendly certification. After rigorous testing and trials, it has met the scientific standards set by the certification program – an achievement that not even the best air purifiers can attain.

The launch comes at the perfect time, as airborne allergens tend to peak during spring and summer. In fact, the BBC recently reported that hay fever already affects more than 13 million people in the UK, making products like this more essential than ever.

The Blueair Classic Pro has an RRP of £569/$699 and is available for purchase directly from the Blueair online store and Amazon.

(Image credit: Blueair)

Already well-established in the US, the certification is gaining traction in the UK, helping consumers identify products that contribute to healthier indoor environments. The Classic Pro underwent a series of stringent tests, but the key factors that earned its certification include its ability to effectively remove allergens from the air and trap them, rather than just redistributing them. Additionally, the certification ensures that any ozone emissions remain within the U.S. Code of Federal Regulations limit of less than 0.05 ppm.

“We are delighted that Blueair’s Classic Pro Air Purifier has achieved Asthma & Allergy Friendly Certification,” said Dr. John McKeon, CEO of Allergy Standards Ltd.

“Air purifiers play a crucial role in reducing airborne allergens such as allergen from cat dander and pollen, which can significantly impact indoor air quality. Blueair’s commitment to meeting our rigorous scientific standards helps ensure that consumers have access to effective air purification solutions that contribute to a healthier indoor environment."