The Ninja Double Stack XL is the cheapest it's ever been in this early Black Friday deal

If you're hoping to get your hands on one of the best air fryers this Black Friday, you're in luck. We've discovered that the brand new Ninja Double Stack XL is currently £50 off at Argos, meaning it's currently down to just £219.

The Ninja Double Stack XL was introduced in early February 2024 as Ninja’s first air fryer to utilise a vertical stack design. This innovative approach quickly made it a top choice for many, with high demand often leading to limited availability.

While more air fryer deals are likely to emerge as Black Friday approaches, we highly recommend snapping up this offer now – especially since there’s no guarantee that stock will last until the big day.

Ninja Double Stack XL: was £270.00, now £219.00 at Argos

Save £50 on the new Ninja Double Stack XL air fryer at Currys. This model has only been on the market for a few months, making this a really sweet deal to find.

The Ninja Double Stack XL was introduced in early February 2024 as Ninja’s first air fryer to utilise a vertical stack design. This innovative approach quickly made it a top choice for many, with high demand often leading to limited availability.

It has a 9.5L capacity which should be plenty big enough for all of your kitchen mastery, and it includes all of the usual Ninja suspects in terms of settings as well. Modes for Air Fry, Max Crisp, Bake, Roast, Reheat and Dehydrate should give you enough to play with and cook perfect meals every time.