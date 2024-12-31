Philips' best-selling dual basket air fryer is almost 50% off in the Currys Boxing Day sale

The best air fryers have become an essential appliance in many kitchens, offering a quick and convenient way to prepare delicious, cost-effective meals at home. Whether you experimented with cooking your Christmas dinner in an air fryer or not, you may be considering upgrading to a newer model. If so, you’re in the right place.

In 2024, Philips introduced its first-ever dual-basket air fryer, the Philips Airfryer 3000 Series Dual Basket, and it quickly earned a spot as one of my favourite models of the year. Featuring both a six-litre and a three-litre basket, it's perfect for preparing family-sized mains in one compartment and sides or single-serving meals in the other.

Well, I've spotted this highly-rated model on sale for just £99.99, down from its original price of £179.99. This fantastic deal is part of the Currys Boxing Day sale but will only be available whilst stocks last.

Philips 3000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer: was £179.99 now £99.99 at Currys The sleek 3000 Series features six and three-litre baskets, synchronised to ensure two dishes are ready simultaneously. Ideal for healthy cooking, it offers a large drawer for family meals and a smaller one for sides or single portions.

The spacious basket is perfect for handling a full traybake meal, comfortably fitting a 1.5kg chicken. It also uses Philips’ patented RapidAir technology, expertly designed to optimise heat circulation for even cooking. The intuitive touch screen display features eight user-friendly presets, eliminating the need to check or guess whether your food is perfectly cooked.