Philips' best-selling dual basket air fryer is almost 50% off in the Currys Boxing Day sale

Philips Airfryer 3000 Series Dual Basket
The best air fryers have become an essential appliance in many kitchens, offering a quick and convenient way to prepare delicious, cost-effective meals at home. Whether you experimented with cooking your Christmas dinner in an air fryer or not, you may be considering upgrading to a newer model. If so, you’re in the right place.

In 2024, Philips introduced its first-ever dual-basket air fryer, the Philips Airfryer 3000 Series Dual Basket, and it quickly earned a spot as one of my favourite models of the year. Featuring both a six-litre and a three-litre basket, it's perfect for preparing family-sized mains in one compartment and sides or single-serving meals in the other.

Well, I've spotted this highly-rated model on sale for just £99.99, down from its original price of £179.99. This fantastic deal is part of the Currys Boxing Day sale but will only be available whilst stocks last.

Philips 3000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer
Philips 3000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer: was £179.99 now £99.99 at Currys

The sleek 3000 Series features six and three-litre baskets, synchronised to ensure two dishes are ready simultaneously. Ideal for healthy cooking, it offers a large drawer for family meals and a smaller one for sides or single portions.

The spacious basket is perfect for handling a full traybake meal, comfortably fitting a 1.5kg chicken. It also uses Philips’ patented RapidAir technology, expertly designed to optimise heat circulation for even cooking. The intuitive touch screen display features eight user-friendly presets, eliminating the need to check or guess whether your food is perfectly cooked.

