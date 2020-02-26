Unmissable Vodafone SIM only deals: get 60GB data for just £9.50 per month

SIM only deals are great for all sorts of reasons, whether you have a WiFi hotspot you use, want to swap phones regularly, or you own the phone. Seriously, if you're happy with your current phone and are now out of contract, you can save a packed with a SIMO deal, while also bagging massive data, text and call allowances, too. Whatever the reason is, you can't really go wrong with this fantastic SIM only deal from Vodafone.

There's two deals on offer here and both rely on getting cash back. The first takes the contract down from £20 per month to £9.50 per month, giving you a saving of around £126 over the 12 months when you apply for it, and offers 60GB of data plus unlimited calls and texts.

The second deal, which offers an automatic cash redemption of £90, takes the contract down to £12.50 and offers the same calls, texts, and data as the cheaper plan. Which deal you choose really depends whether you want to apply for cash back and save more or save less but it happens automatically.

Vodafone SIM | £9.50 per month (usually £20) | 60GB data | Unlimited texts and calls | £126 redeemable cash back | 12 month plan | Available now

As outlined above, this is a pretty fantastic deal that relies on you applying for cash back to save over £120. So, if you can be bothered to do so – and we strongly recommend that you do – there's a big saving to be had here.View Deal

Vodafone SIM | £12.50 per month (usually £20) | 60GB data | Unlimited texts and calls | £90 automatic cash back | 12 month plan | Available now

You may be sensing a theme here: this is the same deal as the one above, but the cash back is automatic, meaning that the price of the deal is set at £12.50 per month come what may.View Deal

So, if you're looking for a SIM Only deal that covers all the bases – data, texts, calls, and is only 12 months – then Vodafone has delivered.