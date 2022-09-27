Tired of Marvel and She-Hulk? Try these 3 superb superhero shows instead

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Has the superhero genre peaked? I don't think so, personally. Marvel may dominate the market thanks to the ever-growing library on Disney Plus – She-Hulk being the latest – however, there are still plenty of fantastic shows outside of the MCU that are worth investing in.

This isn't a knock on She-Hulk, either. I like the show (minus the rough CGI). I enjoy dropping in once a week to see how Jennifer Walters balances her powers while being a full-time lawyer. It's simple. It makes me laugh. It makes me excited to see who will appear next. It's just not the best that superhero television has to offer today – that would be The Boys .

That said, most people are aware of just how good The Boys is, so I'm leaving the R-rated Karl Urban bloodbath series out of this one to focus on a few underrated picks in my mind that deserve more attention. With that, here are three superb supershows that are worth streaming now.

Peacemaker

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Where to watch: HBO Max / Sky / Now TV

Okay, straight into it: Peacemaker is fantastic. Better than fantastic, it's probably my favourite show of 2022 so far. The opening credits alone make it worthy of this list. Based on the very niche DC comic character of the same name and acting as a spinoff of The Suicide Squad (the good one), the show manages to balance humour, drama, action, gore and comedy for a rollercoaster like no other. It's just plain weird for all the best reasons too.

The biggest shock is how good John Cena is as Christopher Smith / Peacemaker. The man has always been talented but this really shows that he can act and this is all down to the genius that is James Gunn. If you needed more convincing, among the many projects that were cancelled at Warner Bros. Peacemaker was one of few that survived with season two now on the way.

How to watch Peacemaker in the UK

Invicible

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

"An animated series? No, thanks!" I hear you shout from your mobile/laptop/PC or whatever device you're reading this article on. Well, let me tell you I'm very often in the same boat when it comes to the media. Only a handful of animated shows have really grabbed my attention since childhood with Invincible firmly being at the top of that.

Based on the comic by Rober Kirkman, best known for The Walking Dead, Invincible follows Mark Grayson (played by Steven Yeun), a 17-year-old whose Dad only happens to be the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man, who is voiced by the one and only J.K. Simmons. It's an original take that's not afraid to go places, either. I implore you to watch episode one and not be hooked by the end.

Doom Patrol

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Where to watch: HBO Max / StarzPlay (Amazon Prime Video)

Another DC show! Well, I couldn't bear to leave off the bizarre but brilliant Doom Patrol. Here's the pitch: a group of dysfunctional superheroes, each of whom suffered a horrendous life-changing accident, live together in a vast mansion and investigate the world's weirdest phenomena.

For instance, one episode sees the group transported through to a gateway via a donkey's mouth, while another sees Doom Manor infested with sex ghosts. It's insane and I love it. Best of all, it helped revive Brendan Fraser's career as the group's leader Cliff Steele / Robotman. What more could you ask for?