Top 3 Prime Video exclusives to watch after getting Amazon Prime for free

As Amazon Prime Day 2022 is next week, now is the best time of year to grab Amazon Prime's 30-day free trial, as it not only lets you shop the great deals during the super sale but also bags you a month of Prime Video viewing for nothing.

And, trust me, in 30 days you can watch a lot of the very best Amazon Prime Video content. I know, because I've done it.

It really is win-win, as once you've availed yourself of the best deals on Prime Day next week, you can then watch the best exclusives of Prime Video, all before then simply cancelling the subscription a day before it renews. Great deals and free streaming content, what's not to love?

But what to watch in your free 30-day Prime Video window? Here's my recommendations for 3 great Amazon Prime Video TV shows that you should have on your watch list.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

1. The Boys

We're currently on the third season of The Boys, which is takes the idea of what if superheroes were actually real and many of them were terrible people, to a level of gory, satirical fun that we've not seen anywhere else.

Think Watchmen, but much funnier and with plenty more heart, blood and guts.

The show starts Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, the leader of a group hell bent on taking down the corrupt, selfish, egotistical and - sometimes - plain evil 'supes', but there's a great supporting cast of lesser well known names, too.

Well worth a watch, but with an 18 rating, this is defo one for adults only.

(Image credit: Amazon)

2. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel follows the life and times of New York housewife turned stand-up comedian Midge Maisel (played by Rachel Brosnahan). Set originally in the 1950s and now in the early 1960s, this comedy-drama has won universal acclaim across the board with its great mix of drama, laughs and period detailing.

All four seasons that have been filmed to date are now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and a fifth (and final) season has also been commissioned, so there's really not a better time to jump in. If you have Prime Video for free for 30 days you could consume literally hours of Marvelous Mrs Maisel content.

Well worth a watch, especially if you're a fan of previous Amy Sherman-Palladino TV show, the Gilmore Girls.

(Image credit: Amazon)

3. The Legend of Vox Machina

T3 has written previously about this animated Amazon Prime Video exclusive, which has a crazy 100% perfect review score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The show is based in the world of D&D and many of the main characters are voiced by Critical Role cast members, who being seasoned voice actors, mean this show's characters are very well voiced, which adds gravitas that isn't present in other animations.

It's not the classiest of shows, but the entertainment value is off the charts, with each episode packed with blood, guts and mature jokes and visuals. It's definitely binge-worthy, too, due to each episode's half an hour running time.

Perfect for Friday nights, basically. And, with season two already commissioned, now is a great time get up to speed.