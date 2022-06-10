I just binged this Amazon Prime Video TV show with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon Prime Video is on a bit of an upward trajectory at the moment, with its third season of The Boys launching to critical acclaim.

However, as much as I've enjoyed The Boys to date, and its 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes impressive, it has not got a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, which is exactly what this show I've just binge watched has.

Right now The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 1 (opens in new tab) has a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab). I was made aware of this show when T3 reported on it back in March, but then held onto it for a binge when my viewing schedule cleared up a bit.

I did so as not only have I've played a bit of D&D in my time, which is where this fantasy animation grew out from, but also because the critic reviews seemed very, very praise-worthy.

Critic Brad Newsome of the Sydney Morning Herald described Vox Machina as, "like a boozy, bad-taste session of Dungeons & Dragons, this gory animated series gives high fantasy a mildly amusing touch of the lowbrow."

While critic Randy Myers of the San Jose Mercury News said that the show's "screenplay is stuffed with laugh-out-loud moments and the animation is often quite stunning."

Most notably, Variety's critic Spencer Crittenden said Vox Machina "is a blast, it calls its shots and knocks them out of the park as fantasy tropes, touching moments, hilarious bits and action setpieces stack up like treasure in a dungeon."

And, let me tell you, after binge-watching this show on Prime Video it is absolutely as described by the critics. It's probably going to be the most adult and bloody animation you've watched in a while, and for me that was great, as it seemed like it was very much made for mature viewers and not young teenagers.

Blazing through Vox Machina over the course of a weekend and knocking back a few beers was a great laugh and now I'm looking forward to the already confirmed season two. Well worth a watch if you're looking for something suitably silly, gory and entertaining to watch on a Friday or Saturday night.