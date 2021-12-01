This Timex x Finisterre watch collab is the ideal Christmas gift for stylish surfers

One of our favourite outdoor brands, Finisterre, has partnered up with American watchmaker Timex to bring us a cool-yet-functional watch just in time for Christmas. The Timex x Finisterre Tide Watch combines bold styling (complete with life ring-orange accents), rugged build quality and surf-specific features, making it perfect for surfers or indeed anyone who likes to spend their spare time in, on or beside the sea.
It's not as feature-heavy as the hi-tech entries in our best outdoor watch guide, but what it does include is a host of useful features; chief amongst which is a tide tracking function. Finisterre has swapped the second hand for a blue hand that shows at a glance how close to low or high tide it is.
Behind that scratch-resistant mineral glass watch face, you'll also find a date window with magnifier, and hands and hour markers that are designed to shine brightly in low-light conditions. The robust, solid stainless steel body is water resistant to 200m down.
Finisterre is the brand behind some of the best waterproof jackets we've tested. This is its first watch, and as you'd expect from a brand with strong eco principles, it's been designed with sustainability in mind. The two-tone strap is made from an innovative yarn created by #tide, fashioned entirely from upcycled plastics that would have otherwise ended up in the ocean.
The Timex x Finisterre Tide Watch is available to buy now from Finisterre for £195, and comes in a limited edition run of 400 pieces. Each watch arrives in custom packaging, with a design based around the Cornish coastline from which the Finisterre hails.