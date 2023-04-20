THIS is the dirtiest spot in your kitchen – here’s how to spring clean it

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Spring is the best time to have a deep dive into all the nooks and crannies of your home, whether that’s clearing out your wardrobe, dusting your ceilings or scrubbing your bathroom.

But there are several parts of your kitchen you’re forgetting to spring clean (opens in new tab), even if you’re being thorough. In particular, this kitchen storage device is often overlooked or completely neglected, and it turns out it might be the dirtiest spot in your kitchen. I present to you… the knife block.

Are you forgetting to clean your knife block?

According to cleaning experts, the knife block is regularly forgotten about during spring cleaning. While you might not think the best chef’s knives (opens in new tab) and their accompanying block could gather much grime, you would be wrong as it’s one of the biggest hotspots for dirt in your kitchen.

Your knife block is a hub for bad bacteria, dirt and grime, especially if it’s wooden. Knife blocks are breeding grounds for bacteria and mould, due to moisture accumulating and settling inside the slots after wet knives are put inside them. Not only does this affect the hygiene and performance of your knives, but it continually makes them dirty and this dirt can transfer to your food.

Regardless of whether you’re completely drying your knives before you slide them back in, your knife block can still get dirty and collect crumbs. I don’t know about you but I’m definitely guilty of slicing rolls with a bread knife, dusting it off and putting it back in the knife block. Unsurprisingly, there will be crumbs left on the knife somewhere which will collect in the slots and be hard to reach and clean.

But that’s not all! Your knife block can get filthy, simply by sitting on your countertop. If the block is placed near your sink or you’re wiping down the surfaces, you might not think to lift it up to clean and dry underneath, which can make the bottom of the block sticky, soggy and mouldy.

How to clean a knife block

(Image credit: Stellar)

Due to its slots, a knife block can be tricky to clean, so here’s a step-by-step guide on how to clean it properly to avoid dirt and mould build-up.

Wash your knives

First, take the knives out of your knife block and give them a good wash using soapy water. Leave them to completely dry, either by air drying or wiping them down with a tea towel.

Deep clean the slots

The slots are the dirtiest part of your knife block so start by turning the block upside down and shaking out any crumbs or residue that’s lurking inside them. Take a pipe cleaner or brush and insert it into the slots to dislodge anything stuck to the bottom. Next, make the pipe cleaner wet with soapy water or a diluted bleach solution and put it back into the slots to properly clean them.

Wipe down the outside

After you’ve tended to the slots, wipe down the outside and underneath of your knife block with soapy water and a damp cloth. Let the knife block air dry upside down before you put your knives back in.

