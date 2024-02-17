This bedtime smoothie is the new ‘Sleepy Girl’ mocktail

It’s safe to say that TikTok sleep hacks have completely transformed the way we get to sleep at night. A popular TikTok hack that went viral last year was the Sleepy Girl mocktail , a drink made of tart cherry juice, sparkling water and (in some recipes) magnesium powder, which people drank before bed to get a better night’s sleep.

It’s been scientifically proven that eating certain foods before bed can improve your sleep . A key ingredient of the Sleepy Girl mocktail is cherries, a food that’s rich in melatonin, the hormone that helps regulate your circadian rhythm for better sleep.

But like most hacks, there’s been discussion around whether the Sleepy Girl mocktail is actually beneficial or not. Using the wrong type of cherry juice (sweet instead of tart) and sugary sparkling water can disrupt your sleep rather than improve it. This is because the high sugar levels in the drink can spike your blood sugar and keep you awake for longer.

With these doubts surrounding the TikTok-approved drink, I spoke to wellness experts at Provacan who came up with an alternative that can match and even surpass the sleep-enhancing benefits of the mocktail. Enter: the bedtime smoothie.

P.S. Our guide to the best mattress can help you find a new set-up for a restful night’s sleep.

What is the bedtime smoothie and does it work?

If the Sleepy Girl mocktail hasn’t worked for you or you don’t want anything fizzy before bed, Provacan experts recommend this bedtime smoothie instead. The smoothie contains five ingredients, all of which are packed with helpful hormones and nutrients that can help encourage sleep.

To make the smoothie, grab your best blender and combine almond butter, rolled oats, spinach, banana and cold chamomile tea for a flavourful and nutrient-rich alternative to the Sleepy Girl mocktail. It’s that simple!

(Image credit: Centr)

Taking a look at each ingredient, the use of almond butter is important as nuts have amazing health benefits. Almond butter is packed with magnesium, melatonin and zinc, which can help improve your sleep quality and sleep problems like insomnia. Almonds are also high in B-vitamins and vitamin E which boosts the immune system and helps the body reduce stress .

Other sources of melatonin in the smoothie include rolled oats, with the spinach and banana being abundant in magnesium. Magnesium naturally relaxes the nerves and muscles which calms the body before bed. Bananas also contain potassium and tryptophan which acts as a natural sleep aid by producing melatonin and serotonin hormones, which makes you feel sleepy.

Finally, chamomile tea is loaded with sleep-promoting antioxidants and anti-inflammatories which soothes the body, keeps you hydrated and helps you fall asleep quicker. It’s also caffeine-free and has a subtle flavour that compliments the other ingredients in this bedtime smoothie.