There has never been a better time to buy a foldable phone

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Foldable phones have been one of the most exciting new areas of consumer technology in the last few years. Even in the last few months alone, we've seen a whole range of new devices launched.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has just smashed the record for the largest cover display on a flip phone. And – while it still hasn't quite made its way into the hands of users – the Google Pixel Fold launched earlier this year, marking the companies' first foray into the folding space.

Even more recently, we've heard rumours about a couple of devices coming in the near future. The OnePlus V Fold and the Oppo Find N3 Flip have both been leaked in the last few days. That duo share one crucial upgrade – the camera.

Both appear to have a three-camera rear array, including a telephoto. That should make for better zoomed shots. It's a great upgrade. While the folding phone market has always had a few USPs – they fold in half, for Pete's sake – the cameras have traditionally been a little mediocre.

That's especially true of flip phones. The sensors on offer have gotten better, but there are still less options than there are on traditional phones.

It's always come down to physical space. Because these devices fold in half, thinness is crucial. Too thick, and you'll be left with a doorstop when closed. That would pretty much entirely defeat the portability benefits of the flip phone.

The balancing act of fitting the camera module in a thinner chassis has never quite worked out. That is, it seems, until now. And it fixes one of the most common complaints in the segment.

That's not likely to change anytime soon. Things like this tend to work on something called an S-curve – essentially there is lots of progress, then things stay the same for a bit, then lots of progress again.

The introduction of more premium camera components and bigger cover displays is a good sign of things to come. These phones are only going to get better, making them a more appealing prospect. And I, for one, am very excited about that.