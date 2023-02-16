The Oppo Find N2 Flip looks like a content creators' dream

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

While many regard the best foldable phones to be large devices that fold out into almost tablet-sized offerings, I'd argue that flip phones are a much more appealing prospect for most users. Models like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Motorola Razr have won over fans for simple reasons – they're more portable and more modestly priced.

And, right now, flip phones don't come any more modestly priced than the Oppo Find N2 Flip. At just £849, Oppo have managed to significantly undercut the Samsung and the Motorola, without appearing to compromise on the spec sheet.

But far from just offering a great spec sheet at a great price, I think Oppo have perfectly positioned themselves to capture the minds of a growing market. "Content creator" is a wildly ambiguous term, but in this sense I'm talking about TikTokers and even some YouTubers. And I think they represent the niche in which the Find N2 Flip will thrive.

At the launch event for the phone, a great deal was said about the camera quality. Hasselblad lenses and gargantuan sensors – at least in foldable phone terms – are no slouch, but it's the usability of those sensors which should have content creators excited.

No longer do you need to rely on shoddy front-facing cameras to create your videos – you've got the choice of either a 32MP unit with autofocus, or the 50MP main sensor on the back. That, combined with the larger cover display and the FlexForm Mode, is where I think content creators will have the most fun with this.

Another feature that will aid creators is DV Recording. Watching the event itself, I was dubious – it sounded like the kind of faux-retro gimmick that has people queuing outside of Urban Outfitters to buy a re-printed 90s band t-shirt. But I think I was too harsh. Instead, it offers the kind of solution that will have other flip phone manufacturers screaming "why didn't we think of that?"

There's nothing especially revolutionary about the tech behind these features. Sure, the components might be better, but its the same format – anyone else could have done this. The fact they didn't, though? Well, that's just another plus point for Oppo.