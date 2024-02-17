The future of photography goes on show next month at The Photography & Video Show 2024

When it comes to photography it's not just about what kit you have, it's how you use it. But whether you're a novice with a dream or a seasoned snapper you can always scrub up on your techniques and best practice. That shouldn't put you off though. After all, you can delete a bad picture, but a great picture is a great picture forever and worth putting the time into getting just right.

If you want to hone your craft, try some of the latest tech or pick up one of the best mirrorless cameras or accessories then The Photography & Video Show 2024 might be the place for you. Running on 16-19 March at The NEC, some of the biggest names in the game will be on hand to see you right. Including this trio of industry leaders.

1. Canon

Canon has been making some of the best camera tech out there since 1933 so I think if anyone knows their stuff, you've found them. As you'd expect, Canon will have a significant presence at the exhibition. Their EOS R6 Mark II is our current pick for the best mirrorless camera for most people.

Here you'll be able to get hands-on with the new EOS R5 C mirrorless camera as well as try the new RF 5.2mm F2.8L dual fisheye lens as well as get familiar the company's suite of apps and services.

On top of that, Canon will also be hosting a series of 'Creator Sessions' to help you create the most inspiring content possible across stills, video and vlogging.

2. Nikon

(Image credit: Nikon)

Another of the giants of the industry, Nikon will be running a bunch of sessions throughout the show. Most interestingly there's one on shooting a music video, including the proposal process, capturing the video itself and even post-production.

If nature is more your thing then you're also in luck. Acclaimed wildlife photographer, filmmaker and artist Matthias Klum will be on hand to talk you through his work spanning his nearly 40-year career.

Those looking to further their career and get their name and work out there can also attend a session entitled "Making it personal - leveraging the right social platforms for you".

3. Sony

You couldn't have a camera show without Sony. At their stand you'll be able to get hands-on and try a pair of their new mirrorless cameras, the A9iii and A7RV as well as hear from established professionals.

The workshop Perfecting Your Portraits obviously tackles portrait photography with tips on how to pose your subject, lighting and how to put them at ease to get their essence across.

In Into the Congo, wildlife photographer Will Burrard-Lucas will recount his time spent in the Congo rainforest photographing incredible wildlife both in person and using camera traps to grab shots of dangerous predators. Great fun!