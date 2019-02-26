The best phones of MWC 2019: the top phones that dazzled us in Barcelona

It's been another packed Mobile World Congress this year in Barcelona, and the 2019 show hasn't disappointed in terms of the hardware on offer – we've seen some seriously powerful flagships appear, as well as getting a sneak peek into the future of smartphones.

Here we're going to run down the very best phones of MWC 2019 to make sure you're right up to speed on what's been happening at the event over the last few days. Who knows – maybe one of these handsets is going to end up being your next smartphone upgrade?

Huawei Mate X

1. Huawei Mate X A foldable dream come true

There's no doubt the Huawei Mate X stole the show at Mobile World Congress this year, with its 8-inch display that folds right over to become two new displays, complete with a side bar holding a camera and fingerprint sensor. It's a quality piece of kit all round.

A Kirin 980 processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage are specs that make the phone stand out, quite besides its foldable form factor, and Huawei has even seen fit to throw in 5G as well – meaning download speeds about 10 times faster than 4G is able to offer.

The Huawei Mate X is a phone dripping with innovation and style, but of course this groundbreaking tech comes at a cost for early adopters: you're going to have to spend €2,299 (that's about £1,995) for the phone when it goes on sale in summer 2019.

Sony Xperia 1

2. Sony Xperia 1 A stand up smartphone

Thank you Sony, for making the numbering system on the Xperia flagship phones a little easier to understand. The Xperia 1 is essentially a reboot of the series, starting again from the beginning, and the real star is that 21:9 aspect ratio display with a 4K resolution.

As well as showing off movies and shows beautifully, that ultra-tall (or ultra-wide) screen is also great for multitasking – there's actually enough room to run two apps on the display properly. We're big fans of the triple lens rear camera too, and the powerful internal specs.

The Xperia 1 will set you back £849 when it launches in spring 2019, and also worth a mention are the Xperia 10 and the Xperia 10 Plus – they offer you the same 21:9 aspect ratio displays at a lower resolution, and with more mid-range components inside.

LG V50 ThinQ 5G

3. LG V50 ThinQ This could be your next 5G phone

The LG V50 ThinQ isn't a true foldable phone, but it is arriving with an interesting Dual Screen accessory that means it can almost act like one – the add-on provides an extra screen to extend the phone display on to, and it also doubles as a case when closed.

Aside from the Dual Screen, we like the main 6.4-inch QHD+ OLED display (which vibrates to double as a speaker), the Snapdragon 855 running inside, and the special ingredient: 5G connectivity. Expect ultra-fast download speeds when 5G reaches your part of the world.

If you want something more modest that'll cost you less, check out the LG G8 ThinQ instead, which also debuted at MWC 2019. The larger LG V50 ThinQ is launching later this year, its manufacturer says, though as yet we don't have any specifics on the price.

Nokia 9 PureView

4. Nokia 9 PureView How many camera lenses do you want?

After what seems a long, long period of rumours and speculation, the Nokia 9 PureView has finally broken cover, and all the headlines are going to be about that five-lens camera on the back. We quite like the look of it – though admittedly your mileage may vary.

That camera array is capable of snapping 60-megapixel photos and 240-megapixel panoramas, according to Nokia, making this one of the most powerful phone cameras on the planet. It's early days, but the first sample shots from the phone hold up to scrutiny.

Besides the camera, you get a Snapdragon 845 processor and 6GB of RAM inside, as well as 128GB of on-board storage, as well as the option to expand that storage via memory card. Welcome back to the front of the smartphone flagship race, Nokia – we've missed you.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G

5. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G Cool selfie camera, cool connectivity

We've already heard about the Mi Mix 3, but at MWC announced a 5G version of the already impressive phone, instantly making it one of our favourites of the show. If you're new to the handset, it features a slide-out selfie camera that means the front of the phone is notch-free (and almost bezel-free).

Under the hood you've got a Snapdragon 845 processor, up to 10GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage, depending on where in the world you are. Add in a 12MP+12MP dual-lens rear-facing camera, and you can see why this is one of our favourite phones across the MWC 2019 show.

With extra 5G, the phone is going to be out in the summer with an asking price of €599 (roughly £520). That means you'll be able to pick it up for significantly less than a lot of the other 5G phones launching in 2019.