T3 Style, January 2016: seasonal bags, watches, coats and more

Polished Oval WiFi / 4GB USB Cufflinks

Ok, these cufflinks are really very wizzy. Not only has Brookstone managed to secret a 4GB USB flash drive in one of them, but they've also managed to include a mini router in the second. The result? Even when dressed up, you've got your very own files and, even cooler, your own portable Wi-Fi hotspot on hand to run all your pocketed devices off. The Wi-Fi cuff has a range of almost 4 metres too, so if needed multiple people could surf off you. Combined, the two pretty stylish Polished Oval WiFi / 4GB USB Cufflinks create an attractive package for the suited tech lover.

Price: $174.99

