T3 Style, January 2016: seasonal bags, watches, coats and more

Introduction
If you're looking to survive the appalling English weather over the next couple of winter months, while both looking good and completing personal projects with maximum effeciency, then T3's January style roundup is for you. We've selected 10 pieces of in-season kit that will definitely help you power through the start of 2016 and, in some cases, even become staples of your daily setup throughout the year.
Shackleton Waxed Cotton-Twill Parka
We kick things off this month with this classic Shackleton Expedition Parka. The guys over at Shackleton Design and Manufacturing have created this piece after consulting 100 year old designs from the clothing of the men who ventured forth on the famous expedition and, as you would expect, it sports great build quality. Constructed from authentic, traditionally-waxed cotton twill, the parka has a soft interior lining, a wide placket fastening with heavy two-way zip and acotton, drawcord-operated hood. If it was good enough for Ernest in the Antarctic, then its defnitely good enough for a wet and windy day in Hull.
Price: 394.99
Undandy '48
Now these are a nice pair of shoes. Handmade out of French leather and suede, the '48 are a classic pair of in-vogue monkstraps and come with a cap toe decoration and red painted patina. The best thing about these, however, is that they can be customised in a number of ways on Undandy's website, allowing you to go from whole cut to full brogue, change their colour and even get your name engraved on them. Excellent and stylish multi-use shoes.
Price: £206
Knomad Organiser
Knomo have a wide-range of these super stylish Knomad Organisers for sale right now and, if you're looking for something to carry round all your portable tech - so headphones, smartphones, slates, iPads, charging cables, wireless charging pads etc - as well as things like documents and credit cards, then we could think of much worse ways to do it. The Organisers are also designed to discreetly hold Knomo's portable power pack, which comes with two Micro-USB charging ports and is capable of extending your gadget's operational runtime significantly.
Price: £Various (model dependent)
Shackleton Fingerless Wool Gloves
The second of three featured pieces by Shackleton in this roundup, these Fingerless Wool Gloves are premium grade protection for you hands and wrists over the next couple of far-colder-than-Christmas winter months. The gloves are knitted in Britain using British wool and offer a super warm, yet practical - fingers and thumbs are left exposed, which is great for when manipulating portable tech - option for when venturing out. They also come in three different colours, including dark brown, oatmeal and navy blue. Simple but in season and super practical.
Price: £29.99
Farer Johnson
Here at T3 Towers we're definitely of the opinion that less is considerably more when it comes round to wristwatches, favouring minamilist faces and dials. Enter the Farer Johnson, which caters to our tastes perfectly. The watch features a Swiss made ETA 955.102-type movement, a brushed stainless steel case and a sleek Champagne dial with primrose yellow, rhodium-plated hands. It also comes with the Farer's signature bronze crown motif embossed on the rear and an Italian leather, deep tan strap. All in all this is an incredibly classy timepiece at a modest price.
Price: £340
Clarks Trigenic Flex
The normally fussy Clarks have knocked it out of the park with the Trigenic Flex, which are as nicely understated a pair of sneakers as you are likely to find this January. Moccasin-styled on the top, yet sporting an Ortholite footbed on the bottom, which will prevent your feet getting saturated in the January and February showers, the Flex come in every size under the sun and are also available in a variety of colours including black, teal and white. Swish!
Price: £100
Lanvin Houndstooth Wool Coat
Ok, we know, we know - pretty expensive right? But, just... damn! That is one nice looking coat. It's more than a looker too, as it comes from French fashion house Lanvin, so you really do get a coat that will not only look top dollar but last years too. Made from 100 percent wool, the Houndstoothfeatures a lapel collar, buttoned cuffs, a lined interior and three pockets. You basically win winter coat wars ad infinitum if you buy this.
Price: £940
Polished Oval WiFi / 4GB USB Cufflinks
Ok, these cufflinks are really very wizzy. Not only has Brookstone managed to secret a 4GB USB flash drive in one of them, but they've also managed to include a mini router in the second. The result? Even when dressed up, you've got your very own files and, even cooler, your own portable Wi-Fi hotspot on hand to run all your pocketed devices off. The Wi-Fi cuff has a range of almost 4 metres too, so if needed multiple people could surf off you. Combined, the two pretty stylish Polished Oval WiFi / 4GB USB Cufflinks create an attractive package for the suited tech lover.
Price: $174.99
Shackleton / Cheaney Handmade Boss Boots
Our final Shackleton entry are these limited edition Handmade Boss Boots. Apart from looking absolutely super, the build and construction are just through the roof. Coming fully-welted and with a high top, the boots are made out of Italian leather and Maracca suede, while the interior is lined with Shearling sheepskin. The boots are finished with a five eyelet and triple hook fastening too. If you need new multi-use protection for your feet and have the cash, then these immensely rugged boots are just the answer.
Price: £374.99
Deus Ex Armory Duffle
And we close out the style roundup with this duffle bag from Musterbrand. Part of the company's Deus Ex Collection, the Armory Duffle is a solid and stylish utility bag with robust build quality. Designed for short trips and sports sessions, the bag features two compartments, an interior zipped pocket, two non-zip pockets, a handle grip, a detachable shoulder strap and a Deus Ex-themed design. If you need a bag to transport your fitness gear in as you exercise out of Christmas, then you could do much worse.
Price: £79.99