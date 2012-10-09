T3 Gadget Awards 2013: Who will take top honours next year?

By Michael Sawh
Apple iPad Mini
Speculation continues to grow that Apple is prepping a scaled down version of its revolutionary tablet to launch just in time for the festive rush, and if it does the rumoured 7-inch device will go up against the T3 Gadget of the Year the Asus Nexus 7 and Amazon Kindle Fire HD. Expected to sport a Retina display, iOS 6 and dual cameras, there is every chance this will be in the running for next year's Tablet of the Year and Commuter Gadget of the Year awards if it becomes a reality that is...
Nintendo Wii U
The first of the next generation consoles is now just a few months away and Ninty hopes to convince both the hardcore gaming masses that they should forget all about what Microsoft and Sony possibly have in store next year. With tablet-style Gamepad, HD graphics and 50 launch games including ZombiU and New Super Mario Bros U, much will be riding on the Wii successor that has been priced in between £250 and £300. The T3 team is still undecided, but if it flies off the shelves, it could be in the running for Gaming Gadget of the Year.
Xbox 720 and PS4
Of course that could rely heavily on whether we see the Sony and Microsoft consoles currently being dubbed the 'PS4' and the 'Xbox 720', Unsurprisingly, both console-makers have kept quiet about life after the PS3 and Xbox 360, but alleged leaks of development kits and documents suggest that work is being done on the next generation consoles. Games announced in the past six months appear to be geared towards more advanced hardware. E3 2012 in June next year could be the first time we get a glimpse at the future of games consoles and it's fair to say that if both launch before Christmas 2013, both will be in the running for Gaming Gadget of the Year.
Apple iTV
The Cupertino company has changed the way we listen to music, created a new tech category with the iPad and while it didn't surface this year, Apple's venture into the TV-making business could be set for 2013. Bringing together the best features from existing Apple hardware and software including iOS 6 and an enhanced version of iTunes, several insiders have tipped the set to sport a massive 50-inch screen with Retina display technology to deliver the supreme levels of clarity. If Sir Jonathan Ive is charged with designing the set, this could be vying for more than a few awards categories next year.
Nokia Lumia 920
As Nokia and Microsoft tries to gain ground in the great smartphone race, the sleek Windows Phone 8 handset could well have a big say on next year's Phone of the Year award. Set to land in November this year, the 4.5-inch display Lumia 920 with PureView camera technology crucially gets the 4G treatment as the next generation mobile connectivity looks set to spread further around the country giving more people the benefit of the increased connection speed. We should of course not forget the Lumia 920's party trick which is that it can be wirelessly charged which has proved a popular feature with many of the T3 team members who constantly misplace chargers.