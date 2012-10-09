T3 Gadget Awards 2013: Who will take top honours next year?

Previous Next 3/5

Xbox 720 and PS4

Of course that could rely heavily on whether we see the Sony and Microsoft consoles currently being dubbed the 'PS4' and the 'Xbox 720', Unsurprisingly, both console-makers have kept quiet about life after the PS3 and Xbox 360, but alleged leaks of development kits and documents suggest that work is being done on the next generation consoles. Games announced in the past six months appear to be geared towards more advanced hardware. E3 2012 in June next year could be the first time we get a glimpse at the future of games consoles and it's fair to say that if both launch before Christmas 2013, both will be in the running for Gaming Gadget of the Year.

