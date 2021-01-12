SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless vs Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero: which gaming headset is right for you?

There’s a lot of variety when it comes to gaming headphones in 2021 and, as such, no matter if you are shopping for a budget bargain or top-tier premium product, it can be a little intimidating deciding which one is right for you. So, to make life easier, we’ve selected two of the best models from our best gaming headsets guide and compared them head-to-head.

Those two gaming headsets are the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless and the Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero, and we’ve compared them in all the areas that count, including audio quality, build construction, bass levels, style and more.

Be under no illusion, though, both these gaming headsets are pure quality. But, just as one of the best gaming chairs on the market will be ideal for one gamer, there might actually be an equally quality product that is more ideal for another. And that's why evaluating how top products compare is important.

Today's best Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero deals 810 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reduced Price Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero... Amazon Prime £193.48 £129.99 View

Check out the best gaming keyboards

The best gaming mouse you can buy

STEELSERIES ARCTIS PRO WIRELESS VS TURTLE BEACH ELITE ATLAS AERO: DESIGN AND COMFORT

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

The Arctis Pro is one of the most premium headsets SteelSeries has ever manufactured, with its aluminium alloy and steel construction finding that importance balance between sturdiness and sleek aesthetics. It’s quite light too, and rarely pinches even when worn for long periods of time.

The Atlas Aero has a real retro feel to its black and steel aesthetics, with a suspended pad and swappable foam ear cushions helping balance between industrial looks and real comfort. It’s also designed to be used with glasses, so there’s no extra pressure on them when worn with the headset.

STEELSERIES ARCTIS PRO WIRELESS VS TURTLE BEACH ELITE ATLAS AERO: AUDIO PERFORMANCE

(Image credit: Turtle Beach)

With the 2.4G wireless connection offered by the Arctis Pro, you can stream even when you’re playing across the room at a distance, all without fear of signal dropout. Its premium components continue with its high-density neodymium magnets and speaker drivers delivering 40,000 Hz of quality.

The Atlas Aero boasts powerful 50mm Nanoclear over-ear speakers for a high-end audio signal for your game audio and your team chat. If you’re playing competitively online where you need to hear key elements in the mix, the Atlas Aero’s Waves MaxxMultiband technology and its Superhuman Hearing setting.

STEELSERIES ARCTIS PRO WIRELESS VS TURTLE BEACH ELITE ATLAS AERO: SPECS AND OPTIONS

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

The Arctis Pro is one of the best gaming headsets you can buy right now, but there is a bit of catch – it currently doesn’t support any of the consoles from the Xbox family – however, it does work with PS4 and PS5 (alongside PC). You’re also getting a noise cancelling mic and 20 hours of battery life.

The Turtle Beach might be a mid-range offering but doesn’t mean its low on features. In fact, it’s packed with them, including a set of EQ audio pre-sets including Bass Boost, Natural Sound, Bass, Treble Boost and Vocal Boost, You can also customise your experience with a 10-band equaliser.

Power your games with the best graphics cards

STEELSERIES ARCTIS PRO WIRELESS VS TURTLE BEACH ELITE ATLAS AERO: FEATURES AND UTILITIES

(Image credit: Turtle Beach)

If you’re interested in investing in the Arctis Pro then you’re getting an impressive ClearCast bidirectional microphone (which is ideal for recording audio for YouTube videos, Twitch streaming or just chatting with friends). You can also use an impressive transmitter base station for adjusting your audio signal.

The Atlas Aero comes with a removable, noise-cancelling microphone that features TruSpeak Technology for a very clear and smooth signal when you’re in voice chat. You can also adjust the volume of your own microphone, so you don’t end up shouting your friends into submission.

STEELSERIES ARCTIS PRO WIRELESS VS TURTLE BEACH ELITE ATLAS AERO: PRICING AND VERDICT

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

In terms of price, the Arctis Pro is very much at the higher end of the gaming headset market, so you’ll be looking to spend somewhere around £300/$330. The Atlas Aero is a lot more affordable by comparison, with this gaming headset setting you back around £130/$100.

The Arctis Pro offers some of the best features in one headset, but you’ll have to spend a lot more money for the privilege. The Atlas Aero isn’t quite as premium overall, but its solid build quality and great audio performance are fantastic considering the very affordable price. This is a great headset for gamers who want to upgrade from a ‘budget’ headset to something that’ll do your Twitch streaming and party chat justice.

Today's best Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero deals 810 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reduced Price Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero... Amazon Prime £193.48 £129.99 View