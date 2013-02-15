Sony Playstation 4 concepts: Best mock-ups we've seen so far

By T3 Online
1/5
No. 1: The Tombstone
Looking like a futuristic radiator, the curved shield-like case is certainly a step away from last generation's designs. A trio of icons provide notifications when the console is off. But will it fit under your TV? And where do discs go when you push them through the slot at the bottom?
Designer: Carlos Fernandes
2/5
No. 2: The Environmentalist
This polished concept isn't a million miles away from the 2009 PS3 Slim redesign. Eco-friendliness is the idea: the case is built from 60 percent recyclable materials, uses zero watts in standby, and can save game progress using its “ECO Restart” function. But the awkward diagonal disc slot might be an issue in tight spaces.
Designer: Joseph Dumary
3/5
No. 3: The Monolith
Rumours suggest the PS4 controller will have a Vita-style touchpad, but this concept incorporates an entire screen into the controller using Sony's XMB interface. With the console boasting Intel and Nvidia chips, four HDMI outputs, an e-SATA port and an SSD, this concept certainly doesn't skimp on size: it's enormous.
Designer: Niklas at ArtificialProduction
4/5
No. 4: The Minimalist
Keeping it simple, this concept appears stylish whether positioned vertically or horizontally. It's styled as a no-nonsense “PS Four” and envisions a sleek, Wii-style black cuboid with two unobtrusive LEDs and no visible ports or disc slots. The controller concept incorporates touchpads on both the front and rear.
Designer: Gavin Ringquist
5/5
No. 5: The Transparent PS4
This concept has been around a while, but the stunning transparent screen mounted around an ominous glowing orb remains unique. The orientation of icons on the screen switches seamlessly between horizontal and vertical, and the controller continues the theme with a transparent screen between the thumbsticks. Just try not to drop it - it looks fragile.
Designer: Tai Chiem