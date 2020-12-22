Olympus 10x25 WP II binoculars: Are they any good?

If you’re looking for a simple, yet powerful pair of binoculars that won’t break the bank, the Olympus 10x25 WP II might be exactly what you need. For our money, these are some of the best binoculars for on-the-go adventurers who want quality without the fuss. The best feature by far is that they’re foldable and compact, meaning they’re easy to stow away or whip out at a moment’s notice.

Unlike similar models, which emphasize a wide lens and large body, the Olympus 10x25 WP II is lightweight and easy to carry on boats, hikes, birdwatching trips, and everywhere in between.

Today's best Olympus 10x25 WP II deals Low Stock Olympus Sports 10x25 WP II... Wex Photo Video £84 View Olympus 10x25 WP II... Amazon Prime £109.99 View

Getting into stargazing? Consider opting for the best telescope instead

Browse the best cheap GoPro deals

Stay dry with one of the best waterproof jackets

Olympus 10x25 WP II: Features and price

At sticker price, these will set you back around the $100 / £100 mark (you'll likely be able to pick them up for less), which is a strong market price considering they have high-quality lenses and are easy to use and carry.

The foldable, dual-hinge design on these binoculars makes it easy to store them in your travel bag. This feature also doubles as a personalized size adjuster, and it takes just a second to find the right setting for your eyes. Once you’ve fit them for size, the convenient center-focus knob provides easy focusing. The ease and convenience of using Olympus 10x25 WP II are a major selling point, but there’s a lot more to get excited about.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Olympus ) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Olympus )

This roof prism model features fully multi-coated optics with phase-corrected BaK-4 prisms, which boost light transmission even in lower light environments. These lenses are more complex than porro prism lenses, and the more advanced light path requires more detail during manufacturing. They also feature built-in dioptric correction, which adjusts to individual eyesight. This ensures that people with varying vision problems, or those with glasses or contacts, can all see equally well with this pair.

Another reason they’re great for adventures is because the nitrogen-filled body ensures that they’re waterproof, fogproof and dirtproof. And when you do get stuck in bad weather, they’re rubber coated for a powerful grip that won’t slip out of your hands. Besides, the neck strap is comfortable enough that you’ll want to wear it to prevent dropping them.

Another perk is that they come with a generous 25-year warranty. So, it makes this pair of Olympus specs worth your investment, especially since the initial price won’t break the bank.

Olympus 10x25 WP II: What do the reviews say?

The Olympus 10x25 WP II binoculars have more positive reviews than negative. It’s obvious that these lenses boast a clear image, and users consistently report bright optics, sharp browsing, and excellent ease of use. Users also like the lightweight nature (they clock in at half a pound), so they’re great for young hikers, elderly birdwatchers, and everyone in between.

On the negative side, people have reported lens misalignment (suggesting a lack of quality control) and lack of power for extreme far-range viewing, like on a cruise ship. People also doubted the quality of the case, reporting that it wasn’t as high-quality as the binos themselves. While the case isn’t a deal-breaker, it is important that it can protect your binoculars when you’re out and about.

Should I buy the Olympus 10x25 WP II binoculars?

Overall, the Olympus 10x25 WP II are a perfect pair of binoculars for someone seeking a high-quality pair for recreation. Their user-friendly nature is their greatest appeal, next to their compact, foldable design.

Hardcore birdwatchers or anyone with professional needs might want to upgrade from this pair to something with higher magnification, but for the rest of us, these are a great buy you won’t regret. Take them on a wide range of trips – whether you’re camping out in the mountains, spotting zebras on a safari, or scoping out the neighborhood wildlife.