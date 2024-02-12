Nutritionist reveals the best aphrodisiac foods that are also good for your gut

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, you might have started looking for romantic recipes to wine and dine your other half. It's the one day of the year that guarantees restaurants will be absolutely packed, so opting to stay at home is a great way to celebrate.

In preparation for your delicious home-cooked meal, you may be wondering what the best ingredients are to work with. To help you out, I spoke to Kyle Crowley, a nutrition expert at Protein Works, who revealed the best aphrodisiac foods to choose on the big day. Not only will these foods get the juices flowing, but they're also great for gut health, meaning you won't be left feeling bloated and out of sorts when romance calls.

1. Strawberries

(Image credit: iStock)

Strawberries are well known for being one of the most romantic fruits, with the fruit often coated in chocolate as a Valentine’s treat. They're a great source of fibre, with studies also showing that strawberries can aid in reducing gut inflammation, specifically in people suffering from symptoms of IBS.

Covering your strawberries in dark chocolate can also have benefits for the gut, with the sweet treat containing both high fibre and a number of antioxidants to help the gut lining.

2. Asparagus

(Image credit: Markus Spiske on Unsplash)

If you're cooking up a romantic dish for your other half, why not add in some asparagus to improve your gut health in the process? Asparagus is not only delicious but also a great source of fibre, which plays an important role in digestion. The vegetable also has a high nutritional value and its prebiotic properties work to feed good bacteria in the gut.

3. Chilli

(Image credit: iStock)

Spice up your love life in the kitchen as well as the bedroom this Valentine’s Day by adding a touch of chilli to your plate. Not only does chilli act as an aphrodisiac, enhancing sensations and blood flow in the body, but it also benefits your gut.

When consumed in moderation, chilli extract may improve gut health by increasing the number of good bacteria and in turn reducing the number of disease-causing bacteria. However, be careful about how much you use as you don't want to be chugging down pints of milk as a result.

4. Figs

(Image credit: Tijana Drndarksi / Unsplash)

If you're going for a cheeseboard or charcuterie board this Valentine's, try upgrading it with some delicious figs. They are full of fibre which provides the gut bacteria with prebiotics to feed on, improving digestive health.

However, although these fruits are incredibly moreish when paired with your favourite cheese, be sure not to eat too many as figs have natural laxative properties.

