Is your hay fever worse at night? There's a reason why

If you didn't already know, showering before bed is one of the best things you can do to ease hay fever symptoms. Yes, it's great for keeping bedding fresh and clean, but it can also help to remove pollen and other allergens that have accumulated on your skin throughout the day. If not washed off before bed, these allergens can transfer to your duvet and pillows, exposing you for a prolonged amount of time.

This exposure can aggravate hay fever symptoms that lead to significant discomfort and disrupted sleep. By showering before bedtime, you significantly reduce the allergen load on your body, thereby minimising the risk of transferring these irritants to your sleeping environment.

What happens if you don't shower before bed?

Not showering before bed can lead to increased exposure to allergens when sleeping, resulting in hay fever symptoms such as nasal congestion or severe coughing.

In turn, your sleep will be negatively impacted, especially when it comes to interrupting your circadian rhythm. If continued, your body becomes used to the discomfort and will stop you falling asleep and staying asleep most nights. This will also lead to excessive fatigue during the day, making it hard to concentrate and go about your normal routine.

What else can you do besides showering at night?

1. Change and wash bedding regularly

It's a good idea to wash your sheets, pillowcases and any blankets at least once a week to remove allergens. A hot wash is always a good idea, or you could use hypoallergenic covers for your mattress and pillows to create a barrier.

2. Keep windows closed

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Remember to keep windows closed, especially during high pollen seasons. This will stop any nasties coming in and prevent you suffering from any symptoms. If you get too hot at night, invest in one of the best fans.

3. Use an air purifier

Using one the best air purifiers (especially one with a HEPA filter) can help remove allergens from the air in your bedroom, improving air quality and reducing allergic reactions. Make sure to check out our quiet-approved air purifiers if you're a light sleeper.

Make sure to check out the 5 ways to allergy-proof your bedroom for better sleep and 7 ways to tackle spring allergies at bedtime to find out more.