New GoPro Volta is a tripod that triples your HERO's battery life

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The new GoPro Volta has multitasking down to a fine art. This HERO action camera accessory looks like a tripod, and it does indeed act as a tripod, but it also includes a battery pack and camera control (which can be used remotely). We're testing one out as we speak, and will get a full review live as soon as possible, but for now, here's what we know…

The GoPro Volta is described as a 'premium battery grip' and it's compatible with the latest flagship GoPro HERO 10 Black as well as its predecessor the HERO 9 Black. The headline feature is the built-in 4900 mAH battery, which promises to triple your HERO's battery life. With it, GoPro says you'll be able to capture 4 hours of footage at 5.3K / 30 frames per second, or even longer at lower resolutions. (The Volta can be used to charge any USB-C-compatible device, which includes any model from the GoPro lineup).

(Image credit: GoPro)

However, I think the most exciting part is the addition of integrated camera buttons, which allow you to control the important bits of your GoPro (power on/off, start/stop capture and switch modes) single-handedly. This is a massive win on the usability front. Trying to hold the camera and press its buttons with the same hand at the same time has led to many a dropped HERO, in my personal experience, and I'd happily opt for a bulkier setup that provides secure grip at the same time as quick controls.

Interestingly, the Volta can also be used as a wireless remote, offering control of the camera from up to 98ft away. GoPro suggests this is useful for group shots and selfies, although you won't be able to use it in conjunction with the tripod if you want to do that… and of course, you could always use the GoPro Quik app on your phone for remote control.