Netflix in July 2024: the 5 best new shows and movies worth watching

Yes, we're halfway through 2024 already. That means July is now upon us – and this month promises to be a really busy one for Netflix in the never-ending battle to be the best streaming service on the market.

Netflix has a heap of new shows and movies arriving – as well as some old favourites being added once again to its library – so if you're looking for a new obsession or something to curl up to on movie night, you're in luck.

Here we've gathered the best five new arrivals that you should know about for July, including their trailers and release details to hook you in. Happy streaming!

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Streaming from: Wednesday July 3rd

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix is reviving a true action-comedy classic by bringing back Beverly Hills Cop, and Eddie Murphy is on board, just as he'd need to be for the movie to have any hope. It looks like a fun reinvention and will feature plenty of familiar faces from the classic movies.

There will also be new sidekicks and villains, too – with Joseph Gordon-Levitt taking the stage as a new helping hand for Axel Foley (Murphy) as he returns to his old stomping grounds in LA at last. There's not long to wait for this one either, as it drops in the first week of the month!

Vikings: Valhalla Season 3

Streaming from: Wednesday July 11th

Vikings: Valhalla | Season 3 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Vikings: Valhalla will finish its epic three-season run this month, with a final season arriving 11 days into the month. From what we've seen so far, it looks like a bloody and dramatic continuation of the increasingly global story that it's been telling.

There are now three intertwining stories to follow as the series unfolds, and it's clear that our protagonists are far from safe – with the threat of death looming large over all of them. If you've been watching the show so far, its conclusion will surely be unmissable.

Cobra Kai Season 6: Part 1

Streaming from: Wednesday July 18th

Cobra Kai Season 6: Part 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Cobra Kai has proven itself as one of Netflix's most popular and widely-loved shows in the years it's been airing, something that might have been unlikely when it first arrived as a spin-off from the old Karate Kid movies from back in the 80s.

After picking it up from the ruins of YouTube's original programming plans, Netflix has taken the series from strength to strength, but it'll finally bow out with a sixth season that starts mid-month – although, like Bridgerton before it, that'll only be the first dose, with a second half to follow afterwards (much later, too, in November!)

The Decameron

Streaming from: Wednesday July 25th

The Decameron | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix isn't the only streamer hoping that alternate history shows are the next big thing – Amazon's My Lady Jane is clearly aiming for the same audience. Netflix will make its bow with The Decameron – a very loose adaptation of a venerable text by Giovanni Boccaccio.

It'll feature a wild cast of characters hiding out from the bubonic plague in a villa near Venice in the 14th century and promises loads of intrigue, raucous parties and sexiness. It starts streaming towards the end of the month, but we reckon it looks worth the wait!

The Dragon Prince Season 6

Streaming from: Thursday July 26th

The Dragon Prince | Season 6 Date Announcement - YouTube Watch On

Another show that might no longer grab massive headlines but still has a devoted audience is The Dragon Prince, a sumptuous animated epic that keeps finding new ways to surprise viewers.

Its sixth season has been quite a long time coming but will finally arrive at the end of the month, and has the enticing subtitle The Mystery of Aaravos to tantalise fans anew before it starts.

It should bring more impressively animated drama and surprisingly emotional storytelling, both of which are its forte.