Ridiculously rare and valuable video games from £100 to $1 million

10 valuable video games that are more Fort Knox than Castlevania

Video games are still a relatively new medium — the advent of Pong in 1972 is seen as the starting point of the gaming industry as we know it.

Since then, games have had over 44 years to garner value and some are now worth considerably more than their weight in gold. You wouldn't believe how much gamers are willing to pay for some nostalgia or simply to add another limited edition to their collections.

This is T3's list of the rarest and most valuable video games of all time. What we've learned from compiling it: video game collectors REALLY like obscure Neo Geo releases…