Just got a new Android phone? These are the first apps you need to download

Getting started with new tech can be quite a big job, especially if you’re starting from scratch or switching from another operating system like Apple's iOS.

While the best Android phones usually take you through the setup process quite quickly, you could find yourself still hunting for and downloading essential new apps days later.

More often than not, they come with the most useful Google apps already installed like Gmail, Google Drive and Google Maps, so you won’t need to worry about getting those. But which other apps will you need to make the most out of your new handset?

You’ve come to the right place to find out. These are 10 of the first apps you should download from the Google Play Store when you set up your Android smartphone - all of them are free although some might require you buy a subscription to unlock more features.

(Image credit: Meta)

Whatsapp

While there is a messaging app already on Android phones, you’ll most likely still need to use Whatsapp because it’s the messenger of choice for the majority of people - young and old, far and wide - so much so that the app has more than 2 billion users in over 180 countries.

You can use Whatsapp to send messages for free over an internet connection, to individuals or groups of friends, and it has a calling function too.

(Image credit: Spotify)

Spotify

You'll need to download whichever music streaming service you use. Spotify is the most popular with one of the biggest libraries in the world made up of over 80 million songs and 4.5 million podcasts.

The app lets you listen to your all-time favourites as well as discover new tunes, and you can create your own playlists to go back to later as well. Other music streaming options out there include Tidal, Amazon Music and Deezer.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Shopping

Amazon Shopping is a guilty pleasure, whhich is why it's one of the top apps in the Google Play Store.

We'd all like to think we don't use it as much as we do, but being able to buy everything and anything from batteries to bunk beds then have it arrive at your front door the next day is one of the joys of the modern world. It's a must-have on your smartphone.

(Image credit: Uber)

Uber

Gone are the days of pre-booking taxis. You can hail a ride almost instantly with Uber. The app will show you exactly how long you'll need to wait for your cab to arrive, you'll be able to see your ETA and it will even let you split the cost with other Uber users.

If you travel a lot then it'll be particularly handy because you can use it in big cities across the world, and in some places, you'll be able to use it in more remote areas as well.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Alexa

If you already own or plan to buy any Amazon Alexa kit like one of the best smart speakers, then you'll definitely need to download the Amazon Alexa app. There you'll be able to control your smart home by device or by room and manage all of their settings.

With this app downloaded you'll be able to ask the Alexa voice assistant questions, and to add to that, it gives you handy suggestions about how best to make use of it.

(Image credit: Shazam)

Shazam

Okay so this may not be an essential app for everyone, but music lovers will find Shazam really useful. Have you ever been to a friend's house or out in a shop and heard a song that really takes your fancy but you don't know what it is?

When you activate Shazam, it will tell you what that track is as well as where you can listen to it. Some phones will even let you put a handy widget on your home screen to get to it more quickly.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix

To keep you entertained on long journeys or on your commute, why not stream a new TV show or movie? Netflix is one of the best streaming services in the world with a mix of fan favourites like Friends and its own original content like The Crown. You can stream over an internet connection or download shows to watch later without one.

Netflix is an app that every subscriber needs to have on their handset, but there are also apps for its competitors like Disney+ and Prime Video as well as for popular catch-up services like BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

(Image credit: The Weather Channel)

The Weather Channel

The Weather Channel is the best free weather app on the Google Play Store so if you need to keep an eye on the elements for your upcoming plans then it's an app well worth having downloaded onto your device.

(Image credit: Meta)

Facebook

Social media platforms really come into their own on your phone, they're a great pass-time and they're pretty addictive too.

I've picked out Facebook here because it's a great way to keep in touch with your friends and family but you might prefer to look at pretty pictures on Instagram, read about the latest news on Twitter or scroll endlessly through funny videos on TikTok. Whatever floats your boat you'll need to download all the social media apps you plan to use when you first set up your new smartphone.

(Image credit: Duolingo)

Duolingo

Fancy learning a new language? Get Duolingo. Currently, there are 43 different languages on offer. Learning is fun, personalised to you and based on comprehensive research.

Each course feels like a game because you unlock new levels, win points and compete on a leaderboard. You just need to spend a couple of minutes on it each day to see yourself progress!