I’ve found the best Secret Santa gift for people who love sleep

We’re officially in the month of December, meaning all anyone can think about is Christmas! Whether you’re putting up the tree, singing Christmas tunes or scoffing down another mince pie, the festive season mainly calls for presents.

Year on year, one of the trickiest gifts to buy is for your Secret Santa. For those new to the concept, Secret Santa is where you, your friends, family members or colleagues put your names in a hat (or online generator as it tends to be nowadays) and you buy the person you picked a gift anonymously. While it’s quickly become a fun Christmas tradition, Secret Santa can be difficult for a multitude of reasons with the main one being that you don’t really know the person you’re buying for very well… or at all!

If you’re not sure what to get your Secret Santa, give them the gift of sleep with the Bamboo Eye Mask (opens in new tab) from Panda London. Not only is this gift a luxurious sleep accessory from a leading sustainable brand, but it’s also practical and something they can actually use… because everyone sleeps, right?

The Panda London Bamboo Eye Mask is the perfect accessory for blocking out unwanted light and minimising distractions during bedtime. It’s made of 100% bamboo which is silky soft, breathable and natural hypoallergenic, so it’s comfortable on the face and kind to skin. Available in limited edition black (now £16.96) or urban grey colours, the Bamboo Eye Mask has an adjustable strap and comes with a travel pouch so it can easily go along on travels or weekends away.

At under £20, the Bamboo Eye Mask is the perfect gift for your Secret Santa as it’s incredibly luxurious for an affordable price. At Panda London (opens in new tab), this eye mask has also been given a little price cut on the black and urban grey colours, so you can keep a few pennies to yourself to go towards other Christmas presents.

(opens in new tab) Bamboo Eye Mask: £17.99 , £15.29 at Panda London (opens in new tab)

The Bamboo Eye Mask from Panda London features layers of gentle soft bamboo fibres which feels nice to touch and wear, and shuts out light at the same time. This eye mask is made from high quality sustainable materials, so when you buy this as a Christmas gift, you’re contributing towards saving the environment.