iPhone XR deal: 30GB data and 1 year of Apple TV+ for just £33/month on EE

Apple's iPhone XR is, without a doubt, one of the best smartphones released by the company in recent years, making it one of the best smartphones full stop. What makes it even better is the deal EE is offering right now, which gives you 30GB of data, Apple TV+ for a year, and more for just £33 per month. If you use the deal code TR60, the upfront costs comes down to £50, too.

The XR has it all: fun and funky colours, amazing battery life by all accounts, buckets of storage, and everything else that makes an iPhone, well, an iPhone. Given that the XR is marketed as the budget option behind the XS and XS Max, it really isn't. When we tried the XR out for our official Apple iPhone XR review, there wasn't a lot we didn't like.

In terms of the deal before you, drawn to our attention by AffordableMobiles.co.uk, you get pretty much everything: 30GB data, up from the usual 25GB; unlimited calls and texts; and a year of Apple's premium subscription service, TV+. A better deal will be very hard to come by.

Apple iPhone XR (64GB, Black) | EE contract | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | One year of Apple TV+ | £50 upfront cost with TR60 code | £33 per month | Available now

As we've outlined above, this is a pretty unmissable deal: oodles of data, plus unlimited calls and texts, and EE will even throw in a year of Apple TV+, all for £33 per month. If you're looking for a fab new phone, this could well be it.View Deal

So, if you're in the mood to swap up your smartphone life and feel like grabbing a brand new iPhone XR, complete with all the mod cons (huge data, media streaming, and whatnot), EE has the deal for you.