Google Pixel 7: official price & release date, spec & new features explored

The Google Pixel 7 was revealed during the 6 October Made by Google event, a week prior to its due 13 October on-sale date, as the new smaller-scale Android flagship phone from Google in 2022.

So should you pre-order a Pixel 7? I'm here to guide you through the key official spec and how in some areas the new Pixel betters its Pixel 6 predecessor.

Looking for the larger-scale Google Pixel 7 Pro instead? We've got a dedicated article for that handset, plus a Pixel 7 Pro versus Pixel 6 Pro comparison if you're looking for the top-end variant. Otherwise, onward with the Pixel 7 info...

The Pixel 7 is due to go on sale from 13 October, but that doesn't stop you from pre-ordering one now. Although if you're looking for a mega deal, then the Pro model comes with a free Pixel Watch which I think is well worth considering if you've been eyeing-up Google's new wearable.

In terms of price, the Pixel 7 will cost £599/$599/AUD$999. That's the very same price as the Pixel 6 from last year, which is great news that Google has avoided poor market conditions and held the price solid.

Colour options

(Image credit: Google)

The Pixel 7 will come in three different colours: Snow (white), Obsidian (black) and Lemongrass (a yellowish-green). There's no Hazel option, however, which is reserved for the larger Pixel 7 Pro only.

Design

(Image credit: Google)

The Pixel 7 is almost identical in terms of size to the Pixel 6, so don't expect a whole new style. However, the new single-piece aluminium enclosure, including the camera bar, is made from 100 per cent recycled content and looks great.

If you're a stickler for details then the Pixel 7's dimensions are 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm and its weight is 197g.

In addition to IP68 dust- and water-resistance, the Pixel 7 features Face Unlock in addition to an under-display fingerprint scanner, while its 4,355mAh battery charges via USB-C at up to 30W (there's no charger included though).

Display

(Image credit: Google)

The Pixel 7 is smaller than the top-end Pixel 7 Pro, the former featuring a 6.3-inch display, complete with 90Hz refresh rate and a 1080 x 2400 resolution across its 20:9 aspect ratio.

If that sounds familiar it's because it's identical to the previous Pixel 6 and there's no 120Hz like in the Pro model. However, there is some change: the Pixel 7's display promises to be 25% brighter than the Pixel 6.

Spec

It was announced way back in May =that Google would feature its second-gen Tensor chipset, Tensor G2. That's the new 4nm process chip, which promises yet more power and battery life. The processor is backed with 8GB RAM here.

Cameras

(Image credit: Google)

The Pixel 7 features a 50MP main and a 12MP ultrawide camera duo on its rear panel. There's no optical zoom here, as you'll find in the Pixel 7 Pro, but Google does like to emphasise its Super Res Zoom capability, which uses AI, software and multiple lenses to produce decent zoom shots.

The standard Pixel 7 misses out on some of the Pixel 7 Pro's new features, such as its new macro mode and the 30x Super Res Zoom maximum. Still, I suspect it'll be a great camera to use for sake of simplicity and, based on its predecessor, the results have always been great. Here Tensor G2 ought to speed up processing even more too, which is a bonus.