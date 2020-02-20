Get a FREE Huawei Watch GT Active with the Huawei P30 Pro on Sky Mobile right now

Huawei has spent the last few years absolutely banging out good phones and the Huawei P30 Pro is no exception, offering an incredibly high-end experience across both hardware and software. And if that wasn't enough, Sky Mobile is offering the P30 Pro with a Huawei Watch GT Active for free. Yes, free!

• Get the Huawei P30 Pro with free Huawei Watch GT Active for £29+ per month

Sky Mobile makes it easy to get exactly the deal you want, offering the phone at a set base price (in this case £23 per month) and then contract options on top of that. For example, if you want 3GB internet and unlimited calls and texts, that's £35 in total with £0 upfront cost. It's a pretty sweet deal really.

The free Huawei Watch GT Active can be claimed after you complete the purchase of the phone. You must submit your claim after 14 days of buying your new Huawei P30 Pro from Sky Mobile.

The P30 Pro has a lot of great features. In our P30 Pro review, we found that the standout feature is the camera, which is basically unparalleled. We're talking a lossless zoom feature, ultra-wide-angle lens, super-HDR photos, and lots of other jargon. Basically, it's an amazing camera that effortlessly beats a lot of the competition. Plus, pictures look sensational on the 6.47-inch display.

Huawei P30 Pro (128GB) + Watch GT Active | 12 or 24 month contract | 1GB+ data | Unlimited calls and texts | £0 upfront cost | Available now

So, if you're in the market for a phone that will blow your mind, look no further than the deal before you: a brand new P30 Pro with a free Watch GT Active as a bonus. You even get to choose exactly how much data you want. It's that good.

Why you want the Huawei P30 Pro

As we outlined above, the P30 Pro is set apart by its camera but it's also a lot more than that. You've got a stunning 6.47-inch display, a stunning curved design, awesome battery life, the option to fast-charge if you're in a rush, dedicated AI tech built-in, 8GB of RAM, and Android 9. Asking for any more would be a bit rude, honestly.

Why you want the Huawei Watch GT Active

Aside from making great phones, Huawei also makes great smartwatches, the latest example being the Watch GT Active which, as the name suggests, is very much focused on sports and general fitness activities. The watch features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, two week battery life, a range of different sensors, and water resistance. A very cool companion to the P30 Pro, we say.