Forget Christmas Carol, the 5 movies we want to see given a Muppets makeover

Listen we all know that The Muppets Christmas Carol is one of the best festive films. There's no doubt that Kermit, Gonzo, Miss Piggy and the gang make everything better.

However, until we can afford to hire our own private puppeteers, we're going to have to make do with seeing our fuzzy friends on TV shows and in movies. The Muppets movies are brilliant, but there aren't enough of them. Here are 5 classic movies we think would be hilarious if all the characters had someone's hand up their butt.

1. The Terminator

Retitled to The Kerminator imagine everyone's favourite frog as an unstoppable android from the future. Of course his beau Miss Piggy will play Sarah Connor while Gonzo would make a fine Kyle Reese.

Of course with the Muppets' penchant for a song, this is now a musical picture with songs including It's not that easy being a killing machine. Honestly, it practically writes itself, someone get James Cameron on the phone!

In fairness, Netflix is working on an animated Terminator series and it would be fairly straightforward to rework it with our favourite puppets.

2. Back to the Future

While others on this list may be good fun, I think this is the correct answer. Back to the Future is often referred to as a perfect film, but how can any film be considered perfect without The Muppets?

Imagine Kermit in a Marty McFly body warmer, rocking out to Johnny B Goode! Your kids are gonna love it. Plus The Muppets already have their own mad scientists, Dr Bunsen is an obvious choice, but I think Beaker is the far better option, especially as Doc Brown is always getting shocked/zapped himself.

As for the other characters, leave them exactly how they are, I want to see Biff trying to look cool while bullying a Frog. We could perhaps have Gonzo as an alien in a future setting.

3. Spinal Tap

The Muppets already have their own band, the fabulously named Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, so this isn't too much of a stretch. Imagine a felt hand turning the amp up to 11 and you can't help but smile right?

Plus the two cinematic universes have crossed over before. Michael McKean has already appeared on Sesame street as a rockstar while Fran Drescher has even appeared in the music video for The Muppets' cover of the Fine Young Cannibal's She Drives Me Crazy. Plus, replacing the drummer isn't as hard when you can just sew them back together again.

4. The Fast and the Furious

While there are many franchises where replacing all of the characters and replacing them with Muppets would make things less believable, it would probably in fact have the opposite effect on The Fast and the Furious. Or as it's now known, The Fozz and the Furious with Fozzie Bear taking on Vin Diesel's role. I have one stipulation nay demand, however. The Rock must stay as he is, seeing the man mountain racing and fighting alongside his puppet pals would be essential viewing.

In the earlier films, when there's more focus on actual racing, I'd love to see Fozzie putting his foot down and beating some punk in a race for pink slips. With the ever-increasing crew of the latter movies, we'll basically be up to a full Muppets Show cast.

5. Titanic

We've saved the best for last here, though. Because what is more desperately crying out for a Muppet-themed takeover than Titanic? This classic tells the tragic story of the unsinkable ship, which – spoiler alert – sank.

It's peppered with iconic lines, too. "Paint me like one of your French girls" is begging for a Miss Piggy performance, while "I'll never let you go Kermie" is arguably more iconic than the original.

Indeed we think Miss Piggy should pull double duty on this one, she sang "My Heart Will Go On" in Muppets Most Wanted and there's no reason not to harness her vocal cords again.