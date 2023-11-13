At last! A Terminator TV show is coming to Netflix

Animation seems to be having a moment on Netflix right now. Its latest series Blue Eye Samurai launched to rave reviews while we're all eagerly awaiting the Scott Pilgrim Takes Off debut later this week. The latest franchise to be given a 2D makeover is an iconic sci-fi blockbuster.

That's right, the Terminator is asking for your clothes, your boots and your Netflix password. During its Geeked Week event, Netflix announced that Terminator: The Anime Series is coming to the platform soon.

We don't know a lot about what to expect but it's being created by the talented people at Production I.G. They're responsible for the likes of Ghost In the Shell movie (the original not the Scarlett Johansson version) and Star Wars: Visions so are no stranger to big name franchises.

The big question is of course will Arnie feature? You can never rule him out but it looks like the answer is no. According to Variety, the series will feature a brand new cast of characters, with the central story following a soldier's journey from 2022 back to 1997 "to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet’s impending attack on humanity."

That's about all we have to go on, the announcement trailer is much more of an announcement than a trailer.

With the rise of AI in our lives recently, the Terminator world is arguably more relevant than it has been in years, so it makes sense to dive back in. If you're an impatient sort and can't wait to get your T-1000 fix, the two best (the first two) Terminator movies are streaming on MGM (via Prime Video) in the UK and on Max in the US.

As for the possibility of Skynet in real life? Make sure to keep an eye on ChatGPT.