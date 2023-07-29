Five alternative deadlift exercises you can do at home to build strength

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Deadlifts are without a doubt one of the best compound exercises for recruiting muscle and building strength. The trouble with this exercise though is that to perform it you need an Olympic barbell, something not many of us have lying about at home. But, this doesn’t mean you can’t still work the same muscles that this movement uses with some other home exercises, as our expert-approved list shows.

"One of the reasons many lifters either love or loathe the deadlift is because it is such a raw test of physical and mental strength,” says Steve Chambers, a certified personal trainer and gym manager at Ultimate Performance Manchester. “It primarily works your back and entire posterior chain — specifically your calves, hamstrings, glutes and erector spinae — which is what gives our bodies a strong foundation. It's also helps burn fat and raises your metabolism. This is because muscle is metabolically active tissue and the more muscle mass you have, the more energy you burn which, in time, torches fat” says Steve.

If you don’t have access to an Olympic bar, there are plenty of moves you can do using either a pair of dumbbells, two kettlebells, or even your bodyweight, that will target similar muscle groups to the deadlift. Here's Steve's top five.

1. Split squats

(Image credit: Getty)

Split squats are one of those torturous exercises that are also (annoyingly) so, so good for you – but at least they’re not Bulgarian split squats. They can be performed either simply using your bodyweight, or you can add a pair of dumbbells for some added resistance.

To do:

Stand in an open space with your feet shoulder-width apart

Place your hands on your hips and tuck your elbows in if using bodyweight. If using

dumbbells or kettlebells, allow them to hang by your sides with the palms facing inwards.

Step one foot backwards with your heel raised and shoe laces pointing down towards the floor

Drop your back knee down towards the floor and drive your front knee forwards, like a static lunge

Pause at the bottom, keeping the upper body braced and tension in your legs, then push through the front leg to return to the start position.

Targets: Quadriceps, glutes, inner thighs, calves

2. Dumbbell Romanian deadlift

These are also often performed with an Olympic barbell, but by using a pair of dumbbells, or kettlebells, you can make sure there are no muscular imbalances.

To do:

Hold either a pair of dumbbells, or kettlebells, at hand-level in front of your body with an overhand grip, so your palms are facing you

Stand tall with your shoulder blades tucked into your back pockets with a soft bend in your knees and your weights in front of you

Looking at your weights, push your hips backwards and bend forwards until you feel increased tension in your hamstrings (imagine you’re trying to get your bum to touch an imaginary wall behind your)

Lower the weights as far as you can while keeping your back straight

Pause for a moment in the bottom position and drive your hips forwards and squeeze your glutes to return to the start position.

Targets: Hamstrings, glues, lower back, upper back

3. Renegade row

This is one of the more advanced exercises. However, it’s very effective, so try give it a go if you can. You’ll need either a pair of dumbbells (one adjustable dumbbell will also do) or two kettlebells.

To do:

Start in a press-up position, with your hands placed directly under your shoulders and your feet hip-width apart

Have a either a dumbbell or kettlebell in each hand with a neutral grip (palms facing inwards)

Squeeze your abs and glutes, then slowly lift one of your hands and bring the dumbbell/kettlebell towards your chest

Once at the top, pause for a second, trying to keep your whole body completely still, then place your weight back down on the floor

Change hands, then repeat

Targets: Posterior chain, back, core, chest, triceps

4. Goblet/sumo squats

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you don’t like the traditional squat, then you may prefer a sumo squat, our Active Editor's favourite core exercise. You can either do these with one single dumbbell, kettlebell or using your bodyweight.

To do:

Find your correct starting position – some people like their feet shoulder-width apart, others prefer a slightly wider stance

With both hands, hold a dumbbell/kettlebell in front of your chest with your palms under

the actual weight rather than holding the handle

Keep your back straight, core engaged and chest up, then sit the hips back and bend your knees to lower into the squat position

Aim to squat parallel to your hip crease or lower in order to fully engage the muscles of the lower body

Keep the weight in the heels, straighten the knees and drive the hips back to the starting position, then repeat

Targets: Quads, glutes, abductors and lower back with support from calves and hamstrings

5. Kettlebell swings

As the name suggests, a kettlebell is needed for this exercise. It’s also one that many people like to do before doing a deadlift, as it works very similar muscles. We’ve got a full guide on kettlebell swings and their benefits , but here’s quick breakdown of how to do one:

To do:

Start with a kettlebell resting on the floor in between your legs and have them a little bit over shoulder width apart

Reach down for the kettlebell and grab it firmly with both hands and lift off of the floor

Keep your back straight, core engaged and lift the kettlebell off the floor

Swing it forward a bit to gather some momentum then, hinging at the hips (like with the Romanian deadlifts) swing it back between your legs

From here, pull it up almost all the way to eye level and then pull it back down in between your legs

Make sure your back is straight throughout the entire movement and once you’ve completed your set reps

Targets: the posterior chain, your core/abs, the upper back