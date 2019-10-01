Dyson fan deals blow in at Best Buy: up to $120 off high-tone fans, purifiers and heaters

Dyson fans are among the most elegant, quiet, yet powerful fans you can buy, and a number of them also offer air purifying and heating, so they are versatile devices too. You do pay a bit of a premium for all this style and cleverness, but there's no need to wait for the Black Friday deals to buy one. That's because Best Buy has Dyson fan deals that will blow you away.

• Shop the sale now: Dyson's bladeless fans are anything up to $120 off

Arguably it's not 'fan weather' right now, but these will last a lifetime with considerate use. Best Buy also has its 'Price Match guarantee', should you find these fans cheaper elsewhere.

• Shop Dyson fans at Amazon

• Shop Dyson deals at Dyson.com

The best Dyson fans for your home or office

Dyson Pure Cool tower purifying fan (TP04): $50 off (Image credit: Dyson)

Dyson Pure Cool tower purifying fan (TP04) $499.99 | Was $549.99 | Save $50 at Best Buy

The best Dyson fan you can buy, this is an air purifier, too, cleaning up 99.95 per cent of fine particles, allergens, pollutants etc. Remote controlled via the Dyson Link app, its advanced filters last around a year before needing to be replaced. View Deal

Dyson Cool tower fan (AM07): $120 off (Image credit: Dyson)

Dyson Cool tower fan (AM07) $279.99 | Was £$399.99 | Save $120

This is very much like the TP04 above with the air purifying element removed. There's also no app control for this fan, but you do get a neat little remote in the box. With an , with an A+++ energy efficiency rating and $120 off, this is a great deal.View Deal

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool purifying fan heater (HP04): $100 off (Image credit: Dyson)

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool purifying fan heater (HP04) $399.99 | Was £499.99 | Save $100

Useful all year round, this one adds heating to the Pure Cool's usual fan and air purifying features. Again, it can be controlled via app or Alexa, and the $100 discount is highly tempting whether you need cooling down or heating up. Or, uh, purifying.View Deal

Dyson Pure Cool Desk (DP04): $50 off (Image credit: Dyson)

Dyson Pure Cool Desk (DP04) $399.99 | Was $449.99 | Save $50

The most stylish fan in the Dyson range, this compact lightweight desk fan and air purifier also gets a $50 price cut. Like its big bro, this scaled-down fan/purifier can be controlled via app or Alexa voice control.View Deal

More Dyson fan deals

There are also price cuts on two slightly older Dyson fans.

• Get $100 off Pure Hot+Cool Link (predecessor to the HP04) $499.99 (was $599.99)

• Get $100 off Pure Hot+Cool HP01 (same as the above but with no app/voice control $399.99 (was $499.99)