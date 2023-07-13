Dermaplaning: what it is, how it works & the best products to use

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In hot pursuit of the perfect skin, many people are turning towards dermaplaning. Over the past few years, dermaplaning has received a huge surge in popularity with more and more people booking in professional dermaplaning appointments or trying it themselves at home.

But, what is dermaplaning? How does it work? Is it the same as shaving? In this guide, we take you through everything you need to know about dermaplaning, including the top three dermaplaning tools that you can try at home.

If you’re interested in hair removal for your entire body, check out the best IPL machines for our top picks from Philips, Sensica and more.

What is dermaplaning?

Dermaplaning is a non-invasive cosmetic procedure that shaves away the top layers of your skin. That might sound scary and considering that the tools used for the treatment look like scalpels, we wouldn’t blame you for being a little bit apprehensive about dermaplaning. But dermaplaning almost acts the same way as shaving does, in that the blade is used to scrape away facial hair.

Now, that’s not to say that dermaplaning and shaving are the same thing. While dermaplaning does painlessly remove unwanted peach fuzz, it also exfoliates the skin, removes fine wrinkles and improves the surface and complexion of the skin by ridding it of dead skin cell build-up. The best razors are only designed for hair removal so they’re completely different from one another (and you should not be using razors to dermaplane or a dermaplaning scalpel for shaving – hear us loud and clear on that one!)

Dermaplaning should be performed by a licensed professional. While there are dermaplaning tools on the market that you can try for yourself at home, you’ll get the best and safest results by booking a dermaplaning appointment. Although dermaplaning does involve a blade scraping across your face, it should be painless and it needs to be done at the correct angle, which is why it's best to book an appointment to get it done for you.

Dermaplaning pros

Other than removing peach fuzz and hair from your face, dermaplaning is a great treatment for your skin. By getting rid of unwanted hair, your skin will feel super soft, but dermaplaning takes this a step further by smoothing out uneven skin textures and improving your complexion. Dermaplaning also exfoliates the skin and by removing the top layer of dead skin cells, it leaves your face looking brighter and fresher.

(Image credit: Current Body)

Dermaplaning cons

Despite dermaplaning being a non-invasive procedure, it does involve a blade being drawn over the skin which can sometimes lead to irritation and inflammation. Dermaplaning can also worsen acne and breakouts, and it could potentially spread bacteria over the face and make your skin inflamed and more prone to spots. Experts say it’s best to avoid dermaplaning with any active breakouts and if you have acne, they suggest speaking to a dermatologist before trying it. While it’s quite rare, dermaplaning can sometimes lead to potential scarring if not done properly.

Who should avoid dermaplaning?

People who have sensitive skin, acne or eczema are advised to not try dermaplaning. Other skin conditions like rosacea or anyone with a rash or sun damage should also avoid dermaplaning as it can irritate and inflame the skin.

As mentioned above, the best way to try dermaplaning is to book an appointment with a licensed professional. If you’re a beginner, this is definitely advised and if you have any skin conditions, you should speak to a dermatologist before trying dermaplaning at all.

But, with the many tools available in stores and online, dermaplaning at home is extremely popular and we’ve rounded up the best and most recommended tools that you can try for yourself. Just remember to follow the instructions that come with the device, regularly replace the blade and properly take care of your skin before, during and after the treatment.